After making a sensation at the box office last year, Mr. Shudai is finally ready to land on your digital screens. This Punjabi horror-comedy movie now has a release date. Directed by Harjot Singh, this light-hearted drama surrounds a suicidal man, who gets possessed by four ghosts and is forced to grant them their wishes. However, things take a wild turn when, during the process of fulfilling their wishes, he ends up having his biggest dream fulfilled of having a family.

When and Where to Watch Mr Shudai

This movie will be available to stream from October 30th, 2025 on Chaupal. However, the viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mr Shudai

This horrific-comedy Punjabi drama revolves around a man named Shudai (played by Harsimran), who is on the verge of committing suicide. However, the plot takes a twist when he gets possessed by four ghosts.

Now, he is forced to grant them their wishes and fulfill them. As he continues to fulfill their desires, he learns that his ultimate wish of having a family is unexpectedly coming true. The sequences of the movie are a perfect combination of comedy, horror, and emotions.

Cast and Crew of Mr Shudai

Written by Kuran Dhillon and Harjot Singh, Mr Shudai stars Harsimran in the lead role, accompanied by Karamjit Anmol, Nisha Bano, Mandy Thakkar, Sukhwinder Chahal, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Anamik Chauhan, while the cinematography has been done by Rah Sharma and Harjot Singh.

Reception of Mr Shudai

This movie was theatrically released on June 21st, 2024, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.2/10.