Photo Credit: OTTPlay
Sinners is a 2025 horror film with genre-bending approaches written, directed and produced by Ryan Coogler. The movie is set in Mississippi during the worst of the Great Depression, 1932, and follows a pair of twin brothers seeking refuge and redemption on their old stomping grounds. Michael B. Jordan, in a two-hander, hails from supernatural horror, Southern Gothic themes, blues music and racial history to create a dense atmospheric narrative. It's Coogler's first wholly original film since Fruitvale Station.
From September 18, 2025, Sinners will stream in India on JioHotstar after its successful theatrical run.
The trailers suggest a tale of two twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, returning from life in Chicago to open up a juke joint within the Mississippi Delta. Their dream becomes a nightmare, however, when a malevolent otherworldly evil is unleashed in the small town, covering it with freshly shed blood.
Sinners was critically and commercially well-received. IMDb rating is 7.6, with being praised for its visual storytelling, soundtrack, emotional weight and ambitious scope.
