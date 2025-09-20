Technology News
Sinners Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s Vampire Thriller

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, streams on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2025 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with Michael B. Jordan streams Sept 18 on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Ryan Coogler returns with his first original film since Fruitvale Stati
  • Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers Smoke and Stack
  • Streaming on JioHotstar from 18 September 2025
Sinners is a 2025 horror film with genre-bending approaches written, directed and produced by Ryan Coogler. The movie is set in Mississippi during the worst of the Great Depression, 1932, and follows a pair of twin brothers seeking refuge and redemption on their old stomping grounds. Michael B. Jordan, in a two-hander, hails from supernatural horror, Southern Gothic themes, blues music and racial history to create a dense atmospheric narrative. It's Coogler's first wholly original film since Fruitvale Station.

When and Where to Watch

From September 18, 2025, Sinners will stream in India on JioHotstar after its successful theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot

The trailers suggest a tale of two twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, returning from life in Chicago to open up a juke joint within the Mississippi Delta. Their dream becomes a nightmare, however, when a malevolent otherworldly evil is unleashed in the small town, covering it with freshly shed blood.

Cast and Crew

Reception

Sinners was critically and commercially well-received. IMDb rating is 7.6, with being praised for its visual storytelling, soundtrack, emotional weight and ambitious scope.

 

