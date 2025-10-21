OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Atlas, its first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, on Tuesday. This now becomes the San Francisco-based AI giant's third consumer product, following ChatGPT and the Sora app. Available exclusively for macOS, ChatGPT Atlas is integrated with the GPT-5 AI model and can perform several tasks for users. The AI assistant is available across different tabs via a side panel. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted that the browser also comes with agentic capabilities.

OpenAI Enters the AI Browser Race With ChatGPT Atlas

In a livestream, the OpenAI team introduced and detailed the ChatGPT Atlas. The browser was earlier teased by the AI giant via a cryptic video showcasing browser tabs. The AI-powered web browser is currently available on Mac, and support for Windows, iOS, and Android will be added soon. The browser is available to all users, but the agents are only accessible to the paid subscribers.

Visually, it looks like a plain-jane browser; however, under the hood, it is powered by the company's GPT-5 AI model. The default home page is similar to the ChatGPT interface, complete with the side panel containing recent conversations. However, the text interface here doubles as a search bar, and users can either type their queries or paste a website URL to directly go to the desired destination.

