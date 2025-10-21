Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities

ChatGPT Atlas is currently available on macOS, with support for Windows, iOS, and Android coming soon.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 October 2025 22:46 IST
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Agent in ChatGPT Atlas can take actions on behalf of the user

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ChatGPT Atlas features browser memory
  • It comes with an AI assistant that operates across tabs
  • OpenAI’s AI browser features in-built agents
Advertisement

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Atlas, its first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered web browser, on Tuesday. This now becomes the San Francisco-based AI giant's third consumer product, following ChatGPT and the Sora app. Available exclusively for macOS, ChatGPT Atlas is integrated with the GPT-5 AI model and can perform several tasks for users. The AI assistant is available across different tabs via a side panel. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted that the browser also comes with agentic capabilities.

OpenAI Enters the AI Browser Race With ChatGPT Atlas

In a livestream, the OpenAI team introduced and detailed the ChatGPT Atlas. The browser was earlier teased by the AI giant via a cryptic video showcasing browser tabs. The AI-powered web browser is currently available on Mac, and support for Windows, iOS, and Android will be added soon. The browser is available to all users, but the agents are only accessible to the paid subscribers. 

Visually, it looks like a plain-jane browser; however, under the hood, it is powered by the company's GPT-5 AI model. The default home page is similar to the ChatGPT interface, complete with the side panel containing recent conversations. However, the text interface here doubles as a search bar, and users can either type their queries or paste a website URL to directly go to the desired destination.

Developing story. . .

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT Atlas, AI Browser, AI, Artificial Intelligence, macOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities

Related Stories

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  4. Jio Adds JioCloud Storage to Business Broadband Plans in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. BSNL Samman Plan For Senior Citizens Announced at This Price
  7. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  8. CERT-in Warns Of High-Risk Security Flaws In Mozilla Products: How to Fix
  9. OpenAI's AI-Powered Web Browser Is Here: Know What It Can Do
  10. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Poco Pad M1 Certified, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities
  2. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  4. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  5. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  6. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  7. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  8. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  9. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  10. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »