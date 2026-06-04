Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

TVF's Gram Chikitsalay is making its way soon on the OTT! The show is based on the setup of a village and talks about the challenges of medical facilities in rural areas. Nowadays, stories are shifting toward a village lifestyle rather than focusing solely on urban life. After the success of the first season, it is going to hit the OTT with another piece of entertainment. The story continues from where it was left. There is a doctor who will face many challenges when he comes to this village. It is a perfect combination of satire and the challenges of the rural village. Let's go through further details such as cast and crew and trailer and plot of Gram Chikitsalay.

When and Where to Watch

Gram Chikitsalay will stream soon on June 23, 2026, on Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

This season of Gram Chikitsalay will carry on the idealistic Dr Prabhat, who has been played by Amol Parashar. He gets into challenging and humorous realities while running a Primary Health Centre in the fictional village named Bhathkandi. He will try to improve the Primary Health Centre where he will face many challenges that will keep coming his way.

Cast and Crew

The returning cast of Gram Chikitsalay involves Anmol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akash Makhija, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi. Dinesh Lal Yadav is the new addition to it. It has been written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreta Srivastava. It has been directed by Lalitam Tiwari. The Viral Fever has produced it.

Reception

Gram Chikitsalay has a humorous story of a village that was loved by the audience. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.