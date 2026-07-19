Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to launch soon. The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is likely to offer upgrades over last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7. Although the company hasn't officially disclosed any details about its pricing and specifications, leaks have already offered numerous hints. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is said to bear a strong resemblance to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7. It could retain the rear cameras, displays, and form factor of previous Samsung flip-style foldable phones.

Here is a quick roundup of the launch date, expected pricing, specifications, and features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London, where it is highly anticipated to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8. It is scheduled to begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST).

The company is also expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and new Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 during the same launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price (Expected)

The company has yet to disclose the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, but recent leaks revealed that it will be priced at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) for the 256GB version in Europe. The 512GB model is tipped to launch with a price tag of EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000).

For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 had an initial price tag of EUR 1,199 for the 256GB model in Europe and Rs. 1,09,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications

Display

Although Samsung has yet to reveal the official specifications, recent leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will have a 6.9-inch foldable display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. It is likely to retain the 4.1-inch cover screen with an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance, OS

Samsung is expected to use a dual-chip strategy for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in markets like the US and China. Europe and India could see the launch of a variant with a 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset. It could pack 12GB LPDDR5X RAM as standard. It is likely to be available in 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage options. Samsung used its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is speculated to ship with Android 17 layered with One UI 9 out of the box. Samsung could guarantee seven years of OS updates for this model.

Camera, Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is rumoured to retain the same rear camera hardware as the Galaxy Z Flip 7, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It could include a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8's battery is expected to be unchanged, with a 4,300mAh capacity. It is likely to offer the same 25W charging speed as its predecessor. It is likely to have a thin and lightweight form factor compared to the existing model. It could measure 6.1mm thickness in the unfolded state and 13.2mm when folded. It could weigh 180 grams, down from 188g on the Flip 7.