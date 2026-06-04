Sony has introduced a new Sandstone colour option for the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones in India. The new finish joins the existing Black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, and Sand Pink variants already available in the country. Sony launched the Sandstone colour globally in May this year. The headphones continue to offer the same audio and noise-cancelling features as the standard model, including Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, a 12-microphone system, and support for 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India, Colour Options, Availability

The new Sandstone variant of the Sony WH-1000XM6 is priced at Rs. 39,990, the company confirmed in a press release. Sony initially launched the WH-1000XM6 in India in September 2025 in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue colourways. The company later introduced a Sand Pink variant in February this year.

Sony WH-1000XM6 in a Sandstone colourway

Photo Credit: Sony

With the addition of Sandstone, the headphones are now available in five colour options. The headphones are available through select Sony Centre stores, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital outlets, and the ShopatSC online store.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Specifications

The Sandstone variant carries the same specifications as the standard WH-1000XM6 model. Sony equips the headset with 30mm drivers housed inside a closed-back over-ear design. The headphones support Hi-Res Wireless Audio via LDAC and use the company's DSEE Extreme technology to improve the quality of compressed audio files. Noise cancellation is handled by Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and a 12-microphone array, with additional features including Adaptive NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound Mode, Auto Ambient Sound, and Quick Attention.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones also support 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema and feature multipoint connectivity for switching between paired devices. Sony has incorporated a MEMS microphone system to improve voice pickup during calls. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, while supported audio codecs include SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3. Users can also connect the headset through a 3.5mm audio cable for wired playback.

Sony claims the WH-1000XM6 can deliver up to 30 hours of playback with active noise cancellation enabled, and up to 40 hours without it. The headphones charge via a USB Type-C port and require approximately 3.5 hours for a full charge. The headset weighs around 254g and ships with a carrying case in the box.