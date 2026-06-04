Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WH 1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features

Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features

The Sandstone variant carries the same specifications as the standard WH-1000XM6 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 16:19 IST
Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features

Sony WH-1000XM6 (pictured) was initially launched in India in September 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony prices the WH-1000XM6 at Rs. 39,990 in India
  • The Sandstone colour first debuted globally in May
  • Sony includes LDAC support for Hi-Res Wireless Audio
Advertisement

Sony has introduced a new Sandstone colour option for the WH-1000XM6 wireless noise-cancelling headphones in India. The new finish joins the existing Black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, and Sand Pink variants already available in the country. Sony launched the Sandstone colour globally in May this year. The headphones continue to offer the same audio and noise-cancelling features as the standard model, including Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, a 12-microphone system, and support for 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India, Colour Options, Availability

The new Sandstone variant of the Sony WH-1000XM6 is priced at Rs. 39,990, the company confirmed in a press release. Sony initially launched the WH-1000XM6 in India in September 2025 in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue colourways. The company later introduced a Sand Pink variant in February this year.

sony wh 1000xm6 sony 1 Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 in a Sandstone colourway
Photo Credit: Sony

 

With the addition of Sandstone, the headphones are now available in five colour options. The headphones are available through select Sony Centre stores, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital outlets, and the ShopatSC online store.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Specifications

The Sandstone variant carries the same specifications as the standard WH-1000XM6 model. Sony equips the headset with 30mm drivers housed inside a closed-back over-ear design. The headphones support Hi-Res Wireless Audio via LDAC and use the company's DSEE Extreme technology to improve the quality of compressed audio files. Noise cancellation is handled by Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and a 12-microphone array, with additional features including Adaptive NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound Mode, Auto Ambient Sound, and Quick Attention.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones also support 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema and feature multipoint connectivity for switching between paired devices. Sony has incorporated a MEMS microphone system to improve voice pickup during calls. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, while supported audio codecs include SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3. Users can also connect the headset through a 3.5mm audio cable for wired playback.

Sony claims the WH-1000XM6 can deliver up to 30 hours of playback with active noise cancellation enabled, and up to 40 hours without it. The headphones charge via a USB Type-C port and require approximately 3.5 hours for a full charge. The headset weighs around 254g and ships with a carrying case in the box.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony WH-1000XM6, Sony WH-1000XM6 Sandstone Variant, Sony WH-1000XM6 Price in India, Sony WH-1000XM6 Features, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LIVE: Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Launch | Get Closer to Every Detail
  2. Xiaomi 17T Launches in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam's Crime Thriller Online
  5. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
  2. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vi Unveils Silent Mobile Verification for ‘Faster’ Verification on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India
  4. Amazon Expands Visual Search With AI-Generated Product Previews, Lens Live and Circle to Search Features
  5. US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink
  6. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features
  7. Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features
  8. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. 007 First Light Sequels Will Published by Amazon Games, Company Confirms
  10. Samsung Revamps Health App Brings Vitals and Heart Health Score Ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »