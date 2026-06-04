Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online

Dridam is a story of a police officer who has been posted to a place where he discovers the bones and remains of humans. Eventually, he has been given the case to solve a murder that connects back to this case. He needs to search through every nook and cranny to find the murderer of such a heinous crime. Further, he gets pressure from the department and the public to find the culprit. The public is too anxious because of murders. Within a week, he has to solve this case. It is a Malayalam movie released on May 8, 2026.

When and Where to Watch

Dridam is landing on OTT, JioHotstar from June 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Dridam is a story that highlights vicious crime wherein many people get trapped. There is a Sub Inspector named Vijay Radhakrishnan who gets posted in a place where he finds human remains. Later on, he was given the case of this brutal murder. He gets into the depths of the story and finds that there is not just murder but also a bank robbery. He gets pressure from the public and needs to find the person behind these murders.

Cast and Crew

Martin Joseph is the director of the film. Lingo Devasia and Jomon John have co-written the movie. Shane Nigam, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha and Saniya Fathima are playing the main characters.

Reception

Dridam has been watched and appreciated by the audience with an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10. It has a gripping story with a suspenseful climax.