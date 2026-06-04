Technology News
English Edition

Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online

Dridam is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Shane Nigam as Sub Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan. Streaming on JioHotstar from June 12, 2026, the film revolves around a murder investigation triggered by the discovery of human remains.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 June 2026 17:39 IST
Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Dridam is landing on OTT, JioHotstar from June 12, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dridam premieres on JioHotstar on June 12, 2026
  • Shane Nigam plays SI Vijay Radhakrishnan in the thriller
  • The film combines murder mystery, crime, and a suspenseful climax
Advertisement

Dridam is a story of a police officer who has been posted to a place where he discovers the bones and remains of humans. Eventually, he has been given the case to solve a murder that connects back to this case. He needs to search through every nook and cranny to find the murderer of such a heinous crime. Further, he gets pressure from the department and the public to find the culprit. The public is too anxious because of murders. Within a week, he has to solve this case. It is a Malayalam movie released on May 8, 2026.

When and Where to Watch

Dridam is landing on OTT, JioHotstar from June 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Dridam is a story that highlights vicious crime wherein many people get trapped. There is a Sub Inspector named Vijay Radhakrishnan who gets posted in a place where he finds human remains. Later on, he was given the case of this brutal murder. He gets into the depths of the story and finds that there is not just murder but also a bank robbery. He gets pressure from the public and needs to find the person behind these murders.

Cast and Crew

Martin Joseph is the director of the film. Lingo Devasia and Jomon John have co-written the movie. Shane Nigam, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha and Saniya Fathima are playing the main characters.

Reception

Dridam has been watched and appreciated by the audience with an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10. It has a gripping story with a suspenseful climax.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dridam, jiohostar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink
Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17T Launches in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Price, Features Compared
  3. Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India
  6. Infinix Smart 20 to Launch in India Next Week With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
  2. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vi Unveils Silent Mobile Verification for ‘Faster’ Verification on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India
  4. Amazon Expands Visual Search With AI-Generated Product Previews, Lens Live and Circle to Search Features
  5. US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink
  6. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features
  7. Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features
  8. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. 007 First Light Sequels Will Published by Amazon Games, Company Confirms
  10. Samsung Revamps Health App Brings Vitals and Heart Health Score Ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »