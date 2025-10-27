Technology News
Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is set to land soon on the digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2025 16:32 IST
Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Witness the epic clash between Berme and King Kulashekhara as they battle to save the land of Kantara.

Highlights
  • Kantara: Chapter 1 is a Kannada action Period Drama
  • It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty
  • Amazon Prime Video has been confirmed as the streaming platform
Kantara Chapter 1 has undoubtedly made a sensation at the box office since its theatrical release. This is a prequel set in 300 CE, following Berme, a young tribal man linked to the Kantara forest. His life takes a turn when he is confronted by Prince Kulasekhara from the Bangra Kingdom. Further, the violence escalates when his foster mother is killed. The movie is high on action and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed on X the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1. The OTT platform has revealed that the movie will be available on its platfrom starting from October 31, 2025. 

 

 

Official Trailer and Plot of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

This is a Kannada period drama that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara. The climactic battle is worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been written, directed, and starred by Rishab Shetty. The film also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari, Mime Ramdas, and more. The music composition has been done by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematographer is Arvind Kashyap.

Reception of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

The film was theatrically released on Oct 2nd, 2025, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.

Further reading: Kantara: Chapter 1
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

