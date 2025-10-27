Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, Accused is a Tamil drama movie that has finally landed on the digital screens. This movie follows Kannaku, a rowdy, who is being transferred from Puzhal Prison in Chennai to the Salem Sessions Court for the murder trial. However, things take an unexpected turn when their journey is impacted by deadly attacks, followed by a series of terrific events. The sequences of the film are gripping and highly entertaining. Also, it explores the themes of exploitation, conflicts, and loyalty.

When and Where to Watch Accused

This movie is now streaming on AhaTamil in the Tamil language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Accused

This film revolves around a notorious gangster named Kannaku (played by Udhaya), who has been charged with the murder of an MLA. To proceed with the murder trial, Kannaku is being transferred from Puzhal Prison in Chennai to the Salem Sessions Court. Ajmal, a police constable, on the other hand, has been handed over the responsibility as he is suspicious of the possible sabotage. However, things take a wild turn when the police vehicle mysteriously breaks down, and they opt for public transport. That's when their journey is surrounded by violent attacks. The movie explores the themes of loyalty, betrayal, and system errors.

Cast and Crew of Accused

Accused stars Udhaya in the lead role, supported by Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, Jahnvika, Prabhu Solomon, and more. The music composer of the film is Naren Balakumar, while K L Praveen is the editor.

Reception of Accused

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.0/10.