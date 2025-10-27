Technology News
English Edition

Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online

Accused, starring Udhaya in the lead role, is a Tamil movie that has finally landed on the digital screens. The movie follows a gangster facing a series of attacks while on his way to a murder trial.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 October 2025 21:30 IST
Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Accused: Udhaya plays a gangster facing attacks en route to trial

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Accused is a Tamil drama movie
  • It stars Udhaya in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Aha Tamil
Advertisement

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, Accused is a Tamil drama movie that has finally landed on the digital screens. This movie follows Kannaku, a rowdy, who is being transferred from Puzhal Prison in Chennai to the Salem Sessions Court for the murder trial. However, things take an unexpected turn when their journey is impacted by deadly attacks, followed by a series of terrific events. The sequences of the film are gripping and highly entertaining. Also, it explores the themes of exploitation, conflicts, and loyalty.

When and Where to Watch Accused

This movie is now streaming on AhaTamil in the Tamil language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Accused

This film revolves around a notorious gangster named Kannaku (played by Udhaya), who has been charged with the murder of an MLA. To proceed with the murder trial, Kannaku is being transferred from Puzhal Prison in Chennai to the Salem Sessions Court. Ajmal, a police constable, on the other hand, has been handed over the responsibility as he is suspicious of the possible sabotage. However, things take a wild turn when the police vehicle mysteriously breaks down, and they opt for public transport. That's when their journey is surrounded by violent attacks. The movie explores the themes of loyalty, betrayal, and system errors.

Cast and Crew of Accused

Accused stars Udhaya in the lead role, supported by Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, Jahnvika, Prabhu Solomon, and more. The music composer of the film is Naren Balakumar, while K L Praveen is the editor.

Reception of Accused

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.0/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Aha Tamil, IMDb rating, movie, Accused
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Related Stories

Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  4. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  6. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models
  10. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »