The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is here. In the Christmas spirit, Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for the James Gunn-directed special, which closes out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on TV — and it includes an unusual guest. Kevin Bacon (Mystic River, X-Men: First Class) stars as himself in the upcoming special, as our intergalactic outlaws aka the Guardians embark on a festive trip to Earth. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is drops November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special begins on a sour note, with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still sulking over Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) death in 2019's Avengers: Infinity War. Sure, there is a version of her from an alternate timeline still lurking in space, but the “original” being sacrificed by Thanos has dragged Quill into a gloomy festive season. “We don't have time for trivialities like Christmas,” says Nebula (Karen Gillan), as our misfits try figuring out a plan to cheer Star-Lord up. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) then suggests a course correction, which involves a high-spirited trip to planet Earth, so Quill could enjoy the Holiday with humans.

“What about someone special?” Drax (Dave Bautista) says, implying Quill's most favourite person in the galaxy, the actor Kevin Bacon. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer then cuts to a well-lit and decorated front lawn, as partners Drax and Mantis head towards the door, holding presents in hand. Understandably, this is Bacon's home, and so there is no way security is going to let them through. Drax being the meathead that he is, comes up with the idea to just smash through the windows and break in. “You're coming with us as a Christmas present,” he tells a terrified Bacon, who turns tails and instantly runs away, leading to a chase sequence where the duo effortlessly leap around town, trying to catch up to him.

Bacon's inclusion here might seem a little offbeat, but in reality, it is a throwback to a small exchange in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. In a sombre scene between Gamora and Quill, the latter references the 1984 movie Footloose, where a “great hero named Kevin Bacon, teaches an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that dancing is the greatest thing there is.” The name was dropped yet again in Avengers: Infinity War, when the Guardians encounter Thor (Chris Hemsworth). The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special marks the second collaboration between the director Gunn and Bacon. Both previously worked together in the 2010 dark comedy superhero flick, Super.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also stars Vin Diesel (F9) as Groot, Bradley Cooper (Hangover) as Rocket Racoon, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin, who became the Ravagers' leader, following Yondu's (Michael Rooker) demise in the second movie.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be up for streaming on November 25, exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar wherever available.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.