The Last of Us TV series release date has reportedly leaked. A screenshot posted by Twitter user Naughty Dog Central reveals that HBO's upcoming live-action video game adaptation is slated for a January 15, 2023 release. VGC corroborated the report, confirming with inside sources that the date listed on the HBO Max app and website is legitimate and was accidentally posted early. The game's original writer Neil Druckmann partners with Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) to reimagine the post-apocalyptic tale for new audiences.

“A preview of the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the critically-acclaimed video game. Premieres Jan. 15,” reads the blurb in the screenshot, pointing towards a minute-long sneak peek of the show. According to VGC's sources, HBO has a reveal scheduled for later this week, which could potentially be a clip from the upcoming The Last of Us TV series. The show will also premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, but HBO Max projects aren't listed on the platform until a week, or sometimes days before release.

The Last Of Us: HBO premieres January 15th according to the HBO MAX page. pic.twitter.com/PSrMq9s69Y — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 1, 2022

In the UK, Sky broadcasting service acts as the alternative to HBO Max. A Eurogamer report claims that the service has released promotional materials for The Last of Us TV series, with a premiere date of January 16. Given the time zone in the US, the date aligns perfectly, as the UK audience will be treated to the show in the early hours of Monday. HBO dropped a teaser in September, highlighting the world-building, with scenes that seem ripped straight from the 2013 video game.

HBO's The Last of Us is expected to retell the story of the original, critically-acclaimed video game — one of a hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal), who when tasked with escorting a teenage girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey), crosses paths with countless characters and life-threatening incidents, eventually assuming a father figure and understanding the value of life. The show also stars Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as smuggling partner Tess, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as unlikely ally Bill, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene the head of the Fireflies, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry. Original voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are also set to make appearances in the HBO show.

The 2013 title received critical acclaim upon launch, selling over 1.3 million units in the first week, on PS3. Developer Naughty Dog also dropped a remastered version in 2014 for the PS4, and a “remake” for the current-gen PS5, in August. A PC version is also in the pipeline and was said to be launching “very soon” after the PS5 release — no updates on the same yet.

If proven true, The Last of Us TV series will be available for streaming January 15, 2023, on HBO Max. In India, The Last of Us will air on Disney+ Hotstar, on January 16.

