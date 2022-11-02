Technology News
loading

The Last of Us TV Series Release Date Leak Points to January 2023 Premiere: Report

Screenshots for the show’s store page on HBO Max reveal a January 15, 2023, premiere date.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 14:13 IST
The Last of Us TV Series Release Date Leak Points to January 2023 Premiere: Report

Photo Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in a still from HBO's The Last of Us series

Highlights
  • HBO Max reportedly has a reveal planned for later in the week
  • UK’s Sky broadcasting has released promo materials with January 16 date
  • It stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Anna Torv in the lead

The Last of Us TV series release date has reportedly leaked. A screenshot posted by Twitter user Naughty Dog Central reveals that HBO's upcoming live-action video game adaptation is slated for a January 15, 2023 release. VGC corroborated the report, confirming with inside sources that the date listed on the HBO Max app and website is legitimate and was accidentally posted early. The game's original writer Neil Druckmann partners with Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) to reimagine the post-apocalyptic tale for new audiences.

“A preview of the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the critically-acclaimed video game. Premieres Jan. 15,” reads the blurb in the screenshot, pointing towards a minute-long sneak peek of the show. According to VGC's sources, HBO has a reveal scheduled for later this week, which could potentially be a clip from the upcoming The Last of Us TV series. The show will also premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, but HBO Max projects aren't listed on the platform until a week, or sometimes days before release.

In the UK, Sky broadcasting service acts as the alternative to HBO Max. A Eurogamer report claims that the service has released promotional materials for The Last of Us TV series, with a premiere date of January 16. Given the time zone in the US, the date aligns perfectly, as the UK audience will be treated to the show in the early hours of Monday. HBO dropped a teaser in September, highlighting the world-building, with scenes that seem ripped straight from the 2013 video game.

HBO's The Last of Us is expected to retell the story of the original, critically-acclaimed video game — one of a hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal), who when tasked with escorting a teenage girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey), crosses paths with countless characters and life-threatening incidents, eventually assuming a father figure and understanding the value of life. The show also stars Anna Torv (Mindhunter) as smuggling partner Tess, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as unlikely ally Bill, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene the head of the Fireflies, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry. Original voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are also set to make appearances in the HBO show.

The 2013 title received critical acclaim upon launch, selling over 1.3 million units in the first week, on PS3. Developer Naughty Dog also dropped a remastered version in 2014 for the PS4, and a “remake” for the current-gen PS5, in August. A PC version is also in the pipeline and was said to be launching “very soon” after the PS5 release — no updates on the same yet.

If proven true, The Last of Us TV series will be available for streaming January 15, 2023, on HBO Max. In India, The Last of Us will air on Disney+ Hotstar, on January 16.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us

The Last of Us

  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Music Gustavo Santaolalla
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
  • Production
    Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint, Word Games
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, the last of us tv series, the last of us tv series release date, the last of us tv series release date leak, the last of us tv series premiere date, the last of us tv series cast, pedro pascal, bella ramsey, hbo max, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts
Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How

Related Stories

The Last of Us TV Series Release Date Leak Points to January 2023 Premiere: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  5. Huawei Pocket S Live Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC to Be Revealed on November 8: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Holds Tight Near $20,500 Mark While Altcoins See Profit Booking Across the Board
  2. Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How
  3. The Last of Us TV Series Release Date Leak Points to January 2023 Premiere: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Music Increases Song Catalogue from 2 Million to 100 Million, Adds New Podcasts
  5. Oppo A58 5G Listed on China Telecom, Price, Specifications Leaked
  6. Singapore Partners HSBC, Standard Chartered to Explore Token Use in Trade, Wealth Management
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC May Launch on November 8, Said to Perform Better than Apple A16 Bionic SoC
  8. Moto X40 Specifications Leaked, May Come With a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details
  9. Ransomware Incidents in 2021 Mostly Tied to Russian Hackers, US FinCEN Report Says
  10. Huawei Pocket S Live Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.