The Last of Us, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India

The nine-episode season will be released one at a time, and will air in India every Monday at 8:30am.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 12:48 IST


Photo Credit: HBO

The show is an adaptation of the popular 2013 video game of the same name

  • The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles
  • The show is releasing one episode per week globally
  • Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers can watch the show

The Last of Us, the TV show adaptation of the popular 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog, is now available to watch in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode of the show is already available to stream for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India, and new episodes will be released here every Monday at 8:30am for the nine-episode first season. The show, created for HBO, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, and is set in a post-apocalyptic United States.

Although the episodes will air in the United States on Sunday evening, the time difference means that new episodes will be released to stream in India only on Monday morning at 8:30am. The first season will run for a total of nine episodes, and is based on the storyline and universe depicted in the 2013 video game. The show is streaming in India at up to HD resolution.

The show takes place 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, and features a hardened survivor Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) working to smuggle a 14-year-old girl Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. The first episode, clocking in at over 80 minutes long, sets the tone of the show and introduces both the setting and characters.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the show's cast also includes Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, and Anna Torv, portraying popular characters Tommy, Bill, and Tess from the game, respectively.

The Last of Us is among many television and movie adaptations of video games, following popular recent titles such as The Witcher and Uncharted. The idea of adapting from video games isn't a new one; classic titles such as Tomb Raider and Hitman have also seen successful movie and TV adaptations in the past.





  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Further reading: The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, bella ramsey, TV Series, Disney Plus Hotstar, HBO, Hotstar
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer


