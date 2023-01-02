Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to be South Korean conglomerate's upcoming flagship series that may include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been subjected to multiple leaks and rumours in the recent past. A latest tip has now suggested that the Galaxy S23 series will not be available in White colour variant, at least not on the initial launch expected this year. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have been tipped to arrive in Cream, Green Lavender, and Phantom Black colour options.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider's tweet on Twitter, the purportedly upcoming vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ smartphones will be sold in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colour options during the time of the launch.

Thanks @technizoconcept 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0L4oy477Sp — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 31, 2022

A previous report had suggested that the vanilla Galaxy S23 could get a light Gold/Pink Gold signature shade, while the Galaxy S23+'s signature shade was tipped to be Pink. Meanwhile, the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour could be Green, added the report.

Another rumour around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped the smartphones in the lineup to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while packing a 3,900mAh battery.

The series has also been subjected to render leaks that suggest that vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ may feature a triple rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's renders were also leaked, suggesting the smartphone to carry a quad rear camera unit, which has been tipped to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The Galaxy S23 models are expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 variants that went official in early 2022.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been tipped to be launched on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

However, it is important to note that Samsung has not officially confirmed any details, specifications, or launch date for the purported Galaxy S23 series.

