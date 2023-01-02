Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Options Tipped; May Not Launch White Variant

Samsung Galaxy S23+ signature colour could be pink, suggested a recent report.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 January 2023 17:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Options Tipped; May Not Launch White Variant

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch as the successor to the Galaxy S22 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been tipped to launch on February 1
  • Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ may arrive in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom
  • Upcoming flagship series could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to be South Korean conglomerate's upcoming flagship series that may include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, has been subjected to multiple leaks and rumours in the recent past. A latest tip has now suggested that the Galaxy S23 series will not be available in White colour variant, at least not on the initial launch expected this year. However, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have been tipped to arrive in Cream, Green Lavender, and Phantom Black colour options.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider's tweet on Twitter, the purportedly upcoming vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ smartphones will be sold in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colour options during the time of the launch.

A previous report had suggested that the vanilla Galaxy S23 could get a light Gold/Pink Gold signature shade, while the Galaxy S23+'s signature shade was tipped to be Pink. Meanwhile, the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra's signature colour could be Green, added the report.

Another rumour around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped the smartphones in the lineup to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while packing a 3,900mAh battery.

The series has also been subjected to render leaks that suggest that vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ may feature a triple rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's renders were also leaked, suggesting the smartphone to carry a quad rear camera unit, which has been tipped to be headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

The Galaxy S23 models are expected to succeed the Galaxy S22 variants that went official in early 2022.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been tipped to be launched on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

However, it is important to note that Samsung has not officially confirmed any details, specifications, or launch date for the purported Galaxy S23 series.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung
IAMAI Hails 'Industry Friendly' Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Options Tipped; May Not Launch White Variant
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  3. The 29 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in January
  4. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  5. Samsung Galaxy F04 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Tecno Phantom X2 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Offers
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of The Dragon Limited Edition First Impressions
  9. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  10. Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Loses Over 215 BTC in Hack Attack: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y35m With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: Taaza Khabar, The Menu, The Last of Us, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Options Tipped; May Not Launch White Variant
  4. IAMAI Hails 'Industry Friendly' Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
  5. GitHub Users Report Content Domain Blocked in India; May Restrict Access to Open Source Projects, More
  6. Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Loses Over 215 BTC in Hack Attack: Here’s What Happened
  7. Government Moots Self-Regulatory Mechanism, Mandatory Verification for Online Gaming Firms
  8. Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy F04 India Launch Date Set for January 4, Will Feature 6.5-inch Display, 8GB RAM
  10. Delhi to Switch Eighty Percent of Bus Fleet to Electric Vehicles by 2025, CM Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.