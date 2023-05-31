Technology News

'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT

"What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human for that matter," the Danish PM said part-way into her speech to legislators.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 31 May 2023 16:38 IST
'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT's wild success sparked a gold rush with billions of dollars of investment into the field

Highlights
  • ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year
  • Sam Altman warned about potential threat of "extinction" posed by AI
  • AI-powered automation could lay waste to entire industries

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday delivered a speech to parliament partly written using artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to highlight the revolutionary aspects and risks of AI.

The head of the Danish government was giving a traditional speech as parliament gets ready to close for the summer.

"What I have just read here is not from me. Or any other human for that matter", Frederiksen suddenly said part-way into her speech to legislators, explaining it was written by ChatGPT.

"Even if it didn't always hit the nail on the head, both in terms of the details of the government's work programme and punctuation... it is both fascinating and terrifying what it is capable of", the leader added.

ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts.

The programme's wild success sparked a gold rush with billions of dollars of investment into the field, but critics and insiders have raised the alarm.

Common worries include the possibility that chatbots could flood the Web with disinformation, that biased algorithms will churn out racist material, or that AI-powered automation could lay waste to entire industries.

The subject is on the agenda of a high-level meeting on trade between the United States and the European Union this Wednesday in Lulea, Sweden.

A group of industry chiefs and experts, including Sam Altman whose firm OpenAI created the ChatGPT bot, warned Tuesday about the potential threat of "extinction" posed by the technology.

The part of Frederiksen's speech drafted by ChatGPT included sentences like the following: "It has been an honour and a challenge to lead a broad government in the last parliamentary year."

"We have worked hard to co-operate across parties and ensure a strong and sustainable future for Denmark," and "We have taken steps to combat climate change and ensure a fairer and more inclusive society where all citizens have equal opportunities," ChatGPT also wrote.

"Although we have faced challenges and resistance along the way, I am proud of what we have achieved together in the last parliamentary year."

Frederiksen's regular speechwriters have yet to comment on the quality of the writing.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, Mette Frederiksen, Sam Altman
How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake: Mason Thames, Nico Parker to Play Hiccup and Astrid
NASA Panel Studying Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, UFO Sightings to Hold First Public Meeting Ahead of Report

Related Stories

'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  4. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  7. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
  8. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications: Watch Here
  10. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Could Identify Bands to Launch Apps and Alter Settings, Patent Suggests
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size Revealed, Claimed to Be More Sustainable: All Details
  3. Amazon Prime Video Brings Animax + Gem Content to India in New Partnership
  4. Mobec Launches Doorstep EV Charging Solution; Service to Roll Out in Delhi-NCR Initially
  5. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of June 6 Launch
  6. macOS 'Migraine' Exploit Capable of Bypassing System Integrity Protection Detected by Microsoft
  7. Baidu Launches $145 Million Venture Capital Fund for Startups Working on AI
  8. NASA Panel Studying Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, UFO Sightings to Hold First Public Meeting Ahead of Report
  9. 'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT
  10. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.