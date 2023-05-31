Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Red Shuts Down Rumours That Sony May Be Acquiring It

Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Red Shuts Down Rumours That Sony May Be Acquiring It

CEO Adam Kiciński confirmed during an earnings call that CD Projekt Red will remain independent and that he has an ‘excellent strategy.’

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 May 2023 15:30 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Red Shuts Down Rumours That Sony May Be Acquiring It

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel codenamed 'Orion'

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty is to be shown at Summer Game Fest
  • CD Projekt Red is working on a new Witcher trilogy using Unreal Engine 5
  • Days Gone 2 is not in development, director Jeff Ross confirmed

CD Projekt Red, creators of The Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077, has dismissed claims that it will be acquired by Sony. Rumours about the acquisition started floating around recently, as Sony reportedly signalled that it was looking to bolster its acquisition game at a ‘completely new level.' The rumour emerged from a Discord post by leaker Liz, who largely specialises in Destiny-based content, claiming that PlayStation has been planning to buy CD Projekt Red and that Days Gone 2 is in development. The latter claim also got shut down by Days Gone director Jeff Ross, who alluded that Sony ‘doesn't seem to care for it.'

“Nothing has changed on our end,” CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński, replied to an attendee during the company's Q1 2023 earnings conference. “So, I can repeat what we have been saying throughout the years… CD Projekt is not for sale. We want to remain independent. We have, I believe an excellent strategy. Not easy to execute, for sure, but it's very exciting to follow our own path. So it's a pure rumour.” For now, CD Projekt Red has multiple projects in development, so acquisition rumours don't seem as farfetched — a takeover would likely grant them additional resources to hit those deadlines. Coming in first is Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, which will likely be playable at the Summer Game Fest's Play Days event.

Earlier this month, upcoming The Witcher multiplayer game — codenamed Sirius — underwent a major overhaul, leading to a developmental restart and 29 layoffs at The Molasses Flood (the leading developer on the title). A bit before that, CD Projekt Red filed an impairment charge on the game, which normally suggests writing off assets when they serve near-zero value to the company. Thankfully, the project had simply been re-evaluated and not cancelled. The publisher is also working on a brand-new The Witcher trilogy, developed on Unreal Engine 5, with plans to release the entire saga within six years since the first title drops. A full-blown open-world remake of the original 2007 The Witcher game is also in development by Polish studio Fool's Theory, consisting of veteran staff from the series.

As mentioned before, the leaker also claimed that Days Gone 2 is in development at Sony, only for the rumour to get denied by director Ross. “I get a little bummed out from these #PlayStationShowcase shows because they only remind me we could have had Days Gone 2 out a month ago if we'd have just stuck to our guns,” he tweeted right after Sony's digital event, last week. Further down in the replies, he added that a sequel is impossible because too much time had passed and that over 90 people from the original Bend Studio had left.

Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) acquired Firewalk Studios to help build an ‘original AAA multiplayer game' for PS5 and PC. Their other recent buyouts include Destiny creator Bungie, Returnal developer Housemarque, porting veterans Nixxes Software, and Bluepoint Games — best known for the PlayStation-exclusive remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cd projekt red, sony, playstation, cd projekt red sony acquisition, cd projekt red sony rumour, days gone 2, days gone 2 rumour, cyberpunk 2077, the witcher
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Japanese Airline Major ANA Launches NFT Marketplace Themed Around Aeronautics: Details
How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake: Mason Thames, Nico Parker to Play Hiccup and Astrid

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Red Shuts Down Rumours That Sony May Be Acquiring It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  4. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  7. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
  8. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications: Watch Here
  10. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Could Identify Bands to Launch Apps and Alter Settings, Patent Suggests
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size Revealed, Claimed to Be More Sustainable: All Details
  3. Amazon Prime Video Brings Animax + Gem Content to India in New Partnership
  4. Mobec Launches Doorstep EV Charging Solution; Service to Roll Out in Delhi-NCR Initially
  5. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of June 6 Launch
  6. macOS 'Migraine' Exploit Capable of Bypassing System Integrity Protection Detected by Microsoft
  7. Baidu Launches $145 Million Venture Capital Fund for Startups Working on AI
  8. NASA Panel Studying Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, UFO Sightings to Hold First Public Meeting Ahead of Report
  9. 'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT
  10. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.