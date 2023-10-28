Technology News

India vs England World Cup Match 2023 Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Live Telecast Details

The India vs England World Cup match starts at 2 PM IST in Lucknow.

Updated: 29 October 2023 07:29 IST
India vs England World Cup Match 2023 Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Live Telecast Details

Photo Credit: X/ BCCI

India vs England match will begin at 2 pm IST and the toss will take place at 1.30pm IST

Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya will once again miss the match for team India
  • R Ashwin may find a place in Playing XI in Pandya's absence
  • Defending champions England has lost 4 out of 5 matches
India vs England World Cup 2023 match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 29, at Ekana Sports City stadium, Lucknow. The host team has been faring well in the tournament so far, with 5 wins in all the matches it has played. With 10 points, India sits second in the points table for the World Cup 2023. It is only behind South Africa, who moved to first position after a massive win against Pakistan. On the other hand, the defending champions will find it hard even to make it to the semi-finals at this stage. England sits at the last position in the points table currently, with only one win in its account so far. 

India is suffering a loss as Hardik Pandya is recovering from his injury. While he was expected to join the team for Lucknow's game, his ligament tear may take longer to heal, and we might miss him for the next two games. Suryakumar Yadav replaced Pandya in the previous match against New Zealand. However, he failed to woo fans with his performance. On the other hand, Mohammad Shami took 5 wickets in the same match and became the Player of the Match. For the next clash, BCCI may take a chance with R Ashwin to fill Pandya's position. Another awaiting feat is Virat Kohli's 49th century, making him the cricketer with most ODI centuries. 

England, the champions of World Cup 2019, has been finding it hard to score a win. In the five matches it has played so far, England has managed to claim a victory only once. While captain Jos Buttler has repeatedly defended his team, there have been questions from all ends. Their performance has made it difficult to qualify for the semi-finals. It will be interesting to see if England manages to reclaim their lost glory against India. 

The match will begin at 2 pm IST, and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled time, at 1:30 pm IST. 

India vs England World Cup 2023 squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament began on October 5. The first match took place between the finalists of the last season — New Zealand and England. With 17 matches left before teams move to the semi-finals zone, a lot is at stake that can turn the tables anytime. This year, 10 teams have participated in the World Cup 2023 tournament. These are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The World Cup 2023 final will take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

How to watch India vs England Live World Cup match in India

One can live stream all the matches during the ongoing World Cup 2023 tournament for free on Disney+ Hostar, which has digital rights for the series. There is no subscription required to watch these matches. However, Disney+ Hotstar offers three subscription plans in India — Mobile, Super and Premium. Moreover, one can also avail of a Disney+ Hotstar subscription through prepaid recharge plans. Be it your smartphone like Apple iPhone 13 or a television like Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV, Disney+ Hotstar is providing free live streaming across all platforms. 

For those who wish to see live telecasts, Star Sports Network is showing all the matches on its TV channels. Apart from Hindi and English, Star Sports Network is also offering telecasts on various regional language channels, as mentioned below:

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 Telugu HD
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Tamil HD
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Kannada

If you are not in India but still wish to watch the World Cup 2023 matches from other parts of the world, we have curated a list of options from where you can watch the live stream:

Region/Country Channel
Afghanistan Ariana TV, Ariana News, Ariana TV website, www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501, Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW, Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
South America/Mexico ESPN+
Maldives SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Nepal SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4, HubSports 5, StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk, Kiki app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
India vs England World Cup Match 2023 Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Live Telecast Details
