Technology News

JioCinema Announces Premium Subscription Plan in India; to Offer Exclusive HBO Shows

JioCinema has become popular for showing the IPL cricket tournament on the platform for free in the ongoing season.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2023 14:36 IST
JioCinema Announces Premium Subscription Plan in India; to Offer Exclusive HBO Shows

Viacom18 won the IPL digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027 for around $2.9 billion

Highlights
  • Several HBO shows aired in India on Disney Hotstar till March 31
  • JioCinema website on Saturday showed the new premium pricing
  • JioCinema is in talks with various production studios

Indian streaming platform JioCinema announced premium pricing of Rs. 999 a year, its first step to move away from a free content model to fight global rivals such as Netflix and Disney in the country. 

The move comes weeks after a Reliance's Viacom18 struck a content deal with Warner Bros., that will make available popular HBO and Warner titles such as Succession and those featuring the character Harry Potter on the JioCinema platform.

The JioCinema website on Saturday showed the new premium pricing for Hollywood content, with the much-awaited Succession series available for streaming.

Several of HBO's top-rated shows, including Succession, had aired in India on the Disney Hotstar platform until March 31 as part of a deal between the two companies that ended on that date.

JioCinema has become popular for showing the IPL cricket tournament on the platform for free in the ongoing season. The new pricing, according to the website, is only for premium content, while the matches continue to stream for free.

Viacom18 won the IPL digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027 for around $2.9 billion (nearly Rs. 23,850 crore), rights which Disney previously held.

Karan Taurani, a senior vice president of India's Elara Capital specialising in the media and entertainment sectors, said Reliance's streaming offer price was at the lower end versus rivals that but more content would be needed to succeed.

"Only with pure play HBO content you may not get a large scale (of customers) ... Rs. 999 definitely is at the lower end of the band, many of the other platforms, they are all in the range of Rs.  1,000 plus and it goes up to Rs. 2,000," he said.

JioCinema is in talks with various production studios and has plans to introduce dozens of TV shows and movies on the platform in the coming months, in Hindi and other languages, Reuters reported last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioCinema, HBO, Warner Bros., Warner, IPL
Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data

Related Stories

JioCinema Announces Premium Subscription Plan in India; to Offer Exclusive HBO Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. JioCinema Announces Premium Subscription Plan in India At This Price
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  5. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Day
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  8. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  9. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Differences, Similarities You Should Know
  10. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. JioCinema Announces Premium Subscription Plan in India; to Offer Exclusive HBO Shows
  2. Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data
  3. Google Agrees to Pay $8 Million to Settle Claims Against Deceptive Pixel 4 Ads
  4. Binance Pulls Out of Canada Amid Tightened Crypto Regulations
  5. Data Breach in US Exposes Personal Information of 2,37,000 Federal Employees
  6. Canon PowerShot V10 Compact Camera With Vertical Grip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. TRAI Gives 30 Days to Telcos to Check Misuse of Telemarketing Message Templates
  8. US Lawmakers Request Probe on Elon Musk's Startup Neuralink's Animal-Testing Panel
  9. Elon Musk Announces NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino to Become New CEO of Twitter
  10. Netflix Plans to Cut Spending by $300 Million; No Layoffs Expected: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.