Jamnapaar Season 2 OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch the Season 2 Online?

Jamnapaar Season 2 captures Delhi’s pulse with fresh stories of dreams and challenges.

Updated: 2 October 2025 16:00 IST
Jamnapaar Season 2 OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch the Season 2 Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Jamnapaar Season 2 returns with Shanky’s journey, drama, challenges, and Delhi’s charm. Streaming soon

Highlights
  • Ritvik Sahore returns as Shanky with a powerful, heartfelt performance
  • Season 2 explores dreams, struggles, and life across Delhi’s Jamnapaar
  • A mix of humor, family drama, and social commentary set in Delhi
The chaos and tashan of Delhi are coming back with Jamnapaar Season 2. After the success of the first season, with its cut-to-the-bone storyline about dreams and friendships and survival struggles, this second instalment goes one better in pulling us even deeper into the lives of these girls still banging up for position in a city that never slows its pace. New obstacles, shifting relationships and higher stakes promise to make Season 2 a heartwarming nail-biter. Weaving silliness and sentimentality with a topical jab, Jamnapaar plays like a slice of life for the screen, reminding us that it's in a cacophonous Delhi where individual lives are lived.

When and Where to Watch

Jamnapaar Season 2 will exclusively run on Amazon MX Player soon.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer evokes the raw energy of Delhi streets, young voices resonating with dreams and the push-pull between tradition and modern life that families negotiate. This season finds the characters chasing bigger dreams and experiencing personal setbacks while they learn what really matters when life tests them. It's a story about belonging, resilience and finding yourself on either side of the Yamuna.

Cast and Crew

The series has Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Arora, Anushka Kaushik and many new faces. It has been directed by Prashant Baghia, Hussain Haidry, and Akshay Jhunjhunwala, who have written it, and the Amazon MX Player Originals team has produced it. The production is of TVF.

Reception

The first season was well-received and enjoyed for its relatability. IMDb gave it 7.9/10.

 

Jamnapaar Season 2 OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch the Season 2 Online?
