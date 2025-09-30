One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular show, Bridgerton, is returning with its season 4. Netflix recently unveiled the poster for the new season, and fans can't keep calm. This season will follow Benedict, the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, who will be seen falling in love with a mysterious woman named Sophie Baek at the masquerade ball. However, Sophie will come with a past, which will be like Cinderella's. The series will introduce some fresh faces, while the familiar ones will return.

When and Where to Watch Bridgerton Season 4

According to the newly released poster, Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere in 2026, only on Netflix. The season will comprise eight episodes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bridgerton Season 4

Season 4 of Bridgerton will revolve around the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (portrayed by Luke Thompson), who is set to fall in love with a mysterious girl named Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), during the masquerade ball. This event will be hosted by his mother, Violet (played by Ruth Gemmell). However, what unfolds will leave the viewers in shock. Sophie Baek will come with a Cinderella-like past, wherein she will be a maid with hidden truths and ambitions.

Cast and Crew of Bridgerton Season 4

Created by Chris Dan Vusen, this season will star Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessei, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Hunt, Isabella Wei, Yerin Ha, and more. The music composition of the series has been delivered by Kris Bowers, while the cinematography has been done by Jeffrey Jur.

Reception of Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 is yet to land on the digital screens, following January 2026. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.4/10.