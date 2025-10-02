Technology News
Kurukshetra OTT Release Date Announced: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Viewers, set yourself to witness the tales of the 18-day Kurukshetra battle, straight from the Mahabharat.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 October 2025 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

18 warriors, 18 days, countless dilemmas—Kurukshetra retold like never before

Highlights
  • Kurukshetra is an upcoming animated Mythological series
  • It explores the epic 18-day Kurukshetra Battle from a fresh perspective
  • Streaming starts from Oct 10th, 2025, only on Netflix
Netflix has recently released the trailer of India's first mythological animated series named Kurukshetra. This series is the modern take on the epic Mahabharata, where the show will explore the 18-day Kurukshetra battle through the perspective of the 18 warriors. From confronting the inner conflicts of the warriors to exploring the moral complexities of the Dharmayudh, the narrative is believed to be fresh and emotional. The series is set to hit the digital screens soon, and viewers are certainly excited.

When and Where to Watch Kurukshetra

Season 1 of Kurukshetra is set to premiere on October 10, 2025, only on Netflix. This is a two-part series, each consisting of 9 episodes. Viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kurukshetra

Created by Anu Sikka, this animated mythological series will revolve around the Kurukshetra war that lasted for 18 days. This series will explore the perspectives of the 18 warriors who will exemplify their take on inner conflicts and personal rivalries. From Arjuna's dilemma to Draupadi's fearlessness, and Bhishma Pitamah's wisdom, this series will present different narratives. Significantly, this series will present the concept of Dharmayudh in a fresh perspective.

Cast and Crew of Kurukshetra

Written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, this series will feature the voices of Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma, and more. The production team includes Ajit Andhare, Alok Jain, and Anu Sikka. The music composition has been delivered by Sameeb Sen, while the lyrics have been written by Gulzar.

Reception of Kurukshetra

This series is soon to be released on Netflix. Henceforth, the IMDb rating of the show is currently unavailable. The makers are, however, positive about receiving a decent response from the audience and critics.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, Netflix, mythology, animation
