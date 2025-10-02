People We Meet on Vacations OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

People We Meet on Vacations is an upcoming romance drama that stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in the lead roles. The movie follows two best friends, Alex and Poppy, who reunite on a week's vacation to fulfil their friendship ritual of spending one week together every year. However, this trip becomes more emotional, as they reunite after two years, post their split during the Croatia trip. This vacation, the duo will explore their friendship, resolve conflicts, and confront their unspoken feelings.

When and Where to Watch People We Meet on Vacations

This movie is set to premiere on January 9, 2026, only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of People We Meet on Vacations

Directed by Brett Haley, this movie follows two best friends, Poppy, a free-spirited young writer, and Alex, an introvert who likes to stay indoors. The duo from their University days have been following an annual vacation ritual, wherein they both go for a week's trip to other countries. However, until one day when their trip to Croatia ended their friendship. Now, they will reunite for the one last vacation to Palm Springs. Only then will they explore their unresolved conflicts, confront hidden feelings, and more.

Cast and Crew of People We Meet on Vacations

Written by Yulin Kuang, Amos Vernon, and Nunzio Randazzo, this movie stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, Sara Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, and more. The music composer of the movie is Keegan DeWitt.

Reception of People We Meet on Vacations

The movie is set to be released on digital screens. Hence, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.