Honor X80 Pricing Details and Key Specifications Tipped Online

The Honor X80 key specifications and pricing details have been tipped online.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 January 2026 12:02 IST
Honor X80 Pricing Details and Key Specifications Tipped Online

Photo Credit: Honor

Highlights
  • Honor X80 is reported to feature a 10,000mAh battery
  • The handset might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC
  • Here’s what you need to know
Honor is reportedly working on a new smartphone in its X-series. The company is reported to launch the Honor X80 in China in the coming days. Now, ahead of its official unveiling, key specifications of the smartphone have been tipped online. Moreover, the pricing details of the upcoming Honor smartphone have been leaked. As per the latest information, the handset might be powered by a 10,000mAh battery. Here's what you need to know. 

Honor X80 Price, Key Specifications Leaked 

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key details about the Honor X80 on Weibo. The tipster claims that the upcoming Honor handset is reported to be priced around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 13,000). He further revealed key specifications of the smartphone. 

As per the tipster, the Honor X80 is reported to feature a massive 10,000mAh battery. The tipster also claims that the handset might also pack a large 6.81-inch LTPS display. Moreover, the screen is reported to feature a 1.5K resolution. The Honor X80 is also reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series low-power processor, though he didn't specify the model. 

Apart from this, the tipster also claims that other companies are also working to launch smartphones with 10,000mAh batteries by the end of 2026. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming Honor X80 smartphone. 

The Honor X80 is likely to be the successor of the Honor X70, which was launched in China in July 2025. The Honor X70 packs a 6.79-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. It also features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. 

The Honor X70 also packs a massive 8,300mAh battery and offers 80W fast charging support. The device is loaded with a single 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. 
 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Honor X80, Honor X80 features, Honor X80 Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Honor X80 Pricing Details and Key Specifications Tipped Online
