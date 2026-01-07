Technology News
English Edition

Can This Love be Translated OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Romantic Series Online?

Can This Love Be Translated? is a romantic Korean drama about a multilingual interpreter who learns that love is the most complicated language of all.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2026 14:41 IST
Can This Love be Translated OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Romantic Series Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Can This Love Be Translated? Korean Netflix romance of actress, interpreter, love struggles

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A touching tale of a global star and her polyglot interpreter
  • Stars Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung
  • Created by the Hong Sisters and directed by Yoo Young-eun
Advertisement

Netflix has announced a new Korean series for its useres, dubbed as Can This Love Be Translated. The tagline, ‘The One Language I Wish to Know, Yours,' gives us a sneak peek of this new love story between a celebrity and her multilingual interpreter. It is a Korean drama that we all love to enjoy, and when it's winter, it's the cherry on the cake. This K-drama will take you to another dreamyland of romance. It's a different story, which is based on the theme of languages. Isn't it interesting to know what's inside? Let's check.

When and Where to Watch

Can This Love be Translated is now dropping on Netflix from January 16, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

K-dramas have always got something soft, subtle, but beautiful when it comes to romance. The story of Can This Love Be Translated? is about an actress who is renowned and has an interpreter, Joo Ho-jin, who can translate into many languages. He is fluent in Korean, English, Japanese, and Italian. However, the language of love is quite difficult for him to understand. He met Cha Mu-hee when he was in Japan, and she has not been a known actress since then. Further, Cha Mu-hee gained popularity after one hit movie. The fate again makes them meet in a high-profile interview where Ho-jin is her interpreter by chance. Will he be able to understand this new language of emotions?

Cast and Crew

Joo Ho-jin is played by Kim Seon-ho, whereas Cha Mu-hee is played by Go Youn-jung. The series has been produced by the Hong Sisters and directed by Yoo Young-eun.

Reception

The series is quite popular globally and is awaited by its audience. However, there is no IMDb rating yet as it's new.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: K-dramas, Netflix, romantic Korean drama, Can This Love Be Translated
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras

Related Stories

Can This Love be Translated OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Romantic Series Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Apple Could Finally Bring This Camera Upgrade With Its iPhone 21 Lineup
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  5. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  6. Motorola Unveils Razr Fold as its First Book-Style Foldable at CES
  7. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table OTT Release Date Reveal
  8. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Listed on IMEI Database: Report
  10. Motorola Introduces New Speaker, Watch, Stylus and Smart Tag at CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Users Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Songs Flooding Their Recommendations
  2. Honeymoon Se Hatya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table OTT Release Date Revealed
  4. CES 2026: Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad Laptop Models Updated With Latest Intel, AMD and Snapdragon Chips
  5. Spring Fever Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  6. Can This Love be Translated OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Romantic Series Online?
  7. CES 2026: Lenovo Legion 7a Unveiled Alongside New Legion 5i, Legion 5a and LOQ Series Models
  8. Apple's iPhone 21 Series to Get Much-Awaited Camera Upgrade Available on Rival Android Phones: Report
  9. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  10. Ayalaan Telugu Version Streaming Now Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »