Netflix has announced a new Korean series for its useres, dubbed as Can This Love Be Translated. The tagline, ‘The One Language I Wish to Know, Yours,' gives us a sneak peek of this new love story between a celebrity and her multilingual interpreter. It is a Korean drama that we all love to enjoy, and when it's winter, it's the cherry on the cake. This K-drama will take you to another dreamyland of romance. It's a different story, which is based on the theme of languages. Isn't it interesting to know what's inside? Let's check.

When and Where to Watch

Can This Love be Translated is now dropping on Netflix from January 16, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

K-dramas have always got something soft, subtle, but beautiful when it comes to romance. The story of Can This Love Be Translated? is about an actress who is renowned and has an interpreter, Joo Ho-jin, who can translate into many languages. He is fluent in Korean, English, Japanese, and Italian. However, the language of love is quite difficult for him to understand. He met Cha Mu-hee when he was in Japan, and she has not been a known actress since then. Further, Cha Mu-hee gained popularity after one hit movie. The fate again makes them meet in a high-profile interview where Ho-jin is her interpreter by chance. Will he be able to understand this new language of emotions?

Cast and Crew

Joo Ho-jin is played by Kim Seon-ho, whereas Cha Mu-hee is played by Go Youn-jung. The series has been produced by the Hong Sisters and directed by Yoo Young-eun.

Reception

The series is quite popular globally and is awaited by its audience. However, there is no IMDb rating yet as it's new.