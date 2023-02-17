John Wick: Chapter 4 just got a new trailer — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After revealing its long 2 hours, 49 minutes runtime earlier this week, Lionsgate has now dropped a full-length trailer for the next chapter in Keanu Reeves' popular hitman saga. The latest chapter sees our titular assassin embarking on a globe-trotting quest of revenge to topple the High Table organisation that previously betrayed him at the end of John Wick: Chapter – Parabellum. John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to release March 24 in theatres worldwide.

John Wick 4 trailer

The second trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 opens with our lead hitman (Reeves) kitting up for his high-octane mission, to the tune of Nas' ‘Got Ur Self a Gun.' “If you win, you will have your freedom,” Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a high-ranking member of the High Table, tells Wick, accepting the latter's request for single combat. The rules were somewhat laid out in the previous trailer, where it was insinuated that Wick had to survive and meet Marquis at dawn, or else it would lead to execution, and only one of them can survive. The trailer then cuts to show Akira (Rina Sawayama) in action — a blade-wielding killer that latches onto an undisclosed individual and continuously stabs him. Wick says, “Amen,” in a clever editing trick that makes it appear as if he's feeling sorry for the victim.

John Wick 4 Hindi trailer

John Wick 4 Tamil trailer

John Wick 4 Telugu trailer

The John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer then leads into a flurry of action sequences, as he guns down armoured assailants, clobbers down some with an axe, and is seen haphazardly speeding along the streets. There's also a brief glimpse at the blind assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) who is seen teaming up with Wick to slice down hordes of enemies with his trusty katana. “The only way John Wick will ever have freedom and peace is in death,” The Elder, a mysterious desert-dwelling head of the High Table, says in the John Wick 4 trailer. However, our protagonist catches up to him in time and points a gun to his face.

As we head back onto the city streets, we're introduced to a new canine friend parkouring over cars and rushing to help Wick in his fight. The John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer ends with our hitman and the dog staring at each other, with the latter giving an innocent whimper. The upcoming film also bring back returning characters in Laurence Fishburne's The Bowery King, Ian McShane's crime lord Winston and Lance Reddick as the Continental concierge Charon. It also stars Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), Scott Adkins (Dead Reckoning), and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption).

John Wick: Chapter 4 breaks into theatres worldwide March 24. In India, the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

