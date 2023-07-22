Technology News

John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Launch on Prime Video on September 22

The Continental will also feature newcomer Ayomide Adegun who steps into the role of Charon that was essayed by the late Lance Reddick.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 July 2023 14:44 IST
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Launch on Prime Video on September 22

The Continental is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell

Highlights
  • Veteran actor Ian McShane essays the character of Winston Scott in series
  • Winston is dragged into the "hellscape of 1970s New York City"
  • The cast includes Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson

John Wick prequel series The Continental will launch on Prime Video on September 22, the streaming service announced on Saturday. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the show focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the Keanu Reeves-led action film franchise.

The Continental is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, the manager of the hotel, which is a refuge for assassins. Veteran actor Ian McShane essays the character in the film series.

In the show, Winston is dragged into the "hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind", as per the official plotline.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne," read the plotline.

The Continental will also feature newcomer Ayomide Adegun who steps into the role of Charon that was essayed by the late Lance Reddick.

The rest of the cast includes Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

“In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world,” said executive producer Basil Iwankyk.

“Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that's crazy, cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of '70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for," he added.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Continental: From the World of John Wick

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

  • Genre Action, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, Marina Mazepa
  • Director
    Albert Hughes, Charlotte Brändström
  • Producer
    Basil Iwanyk, Albert Hughes, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Marshall Persinger, Rhett Reese, Chad Stahelski, Paul Wernick, Greg Coolidge, Erica Lee, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward, Chris Collins
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: John Wick, Keanu Reeves, The Continental
Paytm Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow by Year-End: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Related Stories

John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Launch on Prime Video on September 22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series Supply May Be Limited at Launch: Details Here
  2. Boat Unveils New Fitness Tracking Device, Smart Ring, in India: See Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's Everything We Know About the New Devices
  4. ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched
  5. OnePlus 12R 5G Design, Specifications Leak; Here's When It Might Launch
  6. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  7. Vivo Y27 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Acer Nitro 16 Gaming Laptop With 2 GPU Models Launched in India at This Price
  9. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series With Nothing Phone 2-Like Design Revealed: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Launch on Prime Video on September 22
  2. Realme C51 Renders Suggest Mini Capsule Feature; 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Paytm Expects to Generate Free Cash Flow by Year-End: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Teaser Video, Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event, Shows Off New Hinge Design, Colour Options
  5. Gliding, Not Searching: Here’s How to Reset Your View of ChatGPT to Steer It to Better Results
  6. AI-Generated Characters Could Steal Roles in Future, Fear Actors: Here's Why
  7. Jio Platforms Net Profit Rises to Rs. 5,098 Crore in First Quarter Amid 5G Adoption
  8. Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Approval Again in Hands of UK's CMA
  9. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Found Evading Tax Worth Rs. 9,000 Crore; Rs. 1,630 Crore Recovered So Far: MoS IT
  10. Xiaomi to Bet Big on Under Rs. 15,000 Device Segment to Regain Lost Market Share
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.