John Wick prequel series The Continental will launch on Prime Video on September 22, the streaming service announced on Saturday. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the show focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the Keanu Reeves-led action film franchise.

The Continental is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, the manager of the hotel, which is a refuge for assassins. Veteran actor Ian McShane essays the character in the film series.

In the show, Winston is dragged into the "hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind", as per the official plotline.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne," read the plotline.

The Continental will also feature newcomer Ayomide Adegun who steps into the role of Charon that was essayed by the late Lance Reddick.

The rest of the cast includes Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

“In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world,” said executive producer Basil Iwankyk.

“Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe. Action that's crazy, cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of '70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for," he added.

