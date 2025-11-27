Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen is already buzzing for its season 3, along with the previous two seasons. Yuji Itadori faces the unravelled world in the cursed societies. This season delves into the Cullin Game, which is brutal and also gives a sorcerer deathmatch, which is implemented by Kenjaku. The barriers of ancient times seal Japan. Yuji, Megumi and Yuta explore the alliances and betrayals and save the allies and destroy the Prison Realm, capturing Satoru Gojo. Their kingdoms clash, and the bloodline gets broken with the fuel of sadness. Is humanity's jujutsu warrior going to survive the cull?

When and Where to Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is releasing on Crunchyroll from January 8, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer, which was shown on August 31, 2025, is about Yuji's anguished yelling in between the Shibuyu's ruins, which is a visceral Yuji against Yuta. The venomous vibes of Naoya Zen tease Choso, and the glimpse of Megumi, Yuki and Maki in the game.

The animation teases the expansions and colony terrors. This season is full of battles, emotional moments and betrayals. The characters have become stronger, more importantly, Megumu and Yuta. It shows Sukana's true power when they start taking over the power. It is a big game of death where Yuji's friends fight and save the people they love and stop the world from getting worse.

Cast and Crew

Shōta Goshozono is the director of the show with an English cast which includes Jun Ya Enoki, Asami Seto and Yuichi Nakamura in the main role and others too. The script is written by Hiroshi Seko.

Reception

The show has been great, with mixed views from the viewers. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.