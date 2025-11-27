Technology News
English Edition

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 intensifies the cursed world as Yuji, Megumi, and Yuta enter the brutal Culling Game

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2025 22:33 IST
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc

Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen S3: Culling Game arc with intense emotions, expanded cast

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Season 3 adapts the deadly Culling Game arc with high-stakes battles
  • Trailer teases Yuji vs Yuta, Sukuna’s growing power, shocking dark twists
  • Directed by Shōta Goshozono, season holds IMDb rating 8.5
Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen is already buzzing for its season 3, along with the previous two seasons. Yuji Itadori faces the unravelled world in the cursed societies. This season delves into the Cullin Game, which is brutal and also gives a sorcerer deathmatch, which is implemented by Kenjaku. The barriers of ancient times seal Japan. Yuji, Megumi and Yuta explore the alliances and betrayals and save the allies and destroy the Prison Realm, capturing Satoru Gojo. Their kingdoms clash, and the bloodline gets broken with the fuel of sadness. Is humanity's jujutsu warrior going to survive the cull?

When and Where to Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is releasing on Crunchyroll  from January 8, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer, which was shown on August 31, 2025, is about Yuji's anguished yelling in between the Shibuyu's ruins, which is a visceral Yuji against Yuta. The venomous vibes of Naoya Zen tease Choso, and the glimpse of Megumi, Yuki and Maki in the game.

The animation teases the expansions and colony terrors. This season is full of battles, emotional moments and betrayals. The characters have become stronger, more importantly, Megumu and Yuta. It shows Sukana's true power when they start taking over the power. It is a big game of death where Yuji's friends fight and save the people they love and stop the world from getting worse.

Cast and Crew

Shōta Goshozono is the director of the show with an English cast which includes Jun Ya Enoki, Asami Seto and Yuichi Nakamura in the main role and others too. The script is written by Hiroshi Seko.

Reception

The show has been great, with mixed views from the viewers. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jujutsu Kaisen, Crunchyroll
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Related Stories

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More
  2. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  3. Infinix Teases Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina
  4. Realme P4x 5G Will Launch in India in These Colourways
  5. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched in India With These Features
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. Oppo Reno 15 Series Charging Details Surface Through TUV Certification
  9. Indrajaal Unveils India's First AI-Powered Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
#Latest Stories
  1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch Online
  2. Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy
  3. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  4. OpenAI Rejects Allegations of ChatGPT’s Role in Teenager’s Suicide, Says Full Context Missing
  5. Infinix Teases New Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina, Launch Set for Next Month
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development
  7. Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule
  8. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  10. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Hindi Version Now Streaming in Hindi: Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »