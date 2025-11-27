Technology News
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Hindi Version Now Streaming in Hindi: Where to Watch it Online?

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a Kannada Period Drama that has finally landed on the OTT. It stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role as the leader of the Kantara tribe.

Updated: 27 November 2025 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a Kannada Period Drama that has finally landed on the OTT.

  • Kantara: Chapter 1 is a Kannada action Period Drama
  • It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty
  • Streaming now, in Hindi and other languages only on Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has finally landed on the OTT platform in Hindi language. This film is a prequel set in 300 CE, following Berme, a young tribal man linked to the Kantara forest. His life takes a turn when he is confronted by Prince Kulasekhara from the Bangra Kingdom. Further, the violence escalates when his foster mother is killed. The movie is high on action and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in Hindi language. The movie was earlier available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

This is a Kannada period drama that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara. The climactic battle is worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari, Mime Ramdas, and more. The music composition has been done by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematographer is Arvind Kashyap.

Reception of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

The film was theatrically released on Oct 2nd, 2025, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.5/10.

Further reading: Kantara 1, Kannada drama, OTT release, Prime video, IMDb
Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Bitcoin Trades Near $91,300 as Accumulation Signals Strengthen Across Crypto Market

