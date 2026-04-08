Keeper Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Folk Horror Film Online

Directed by Osgood Perkins, Keeper is a folk horror film that is now available to stream on digital screens. The film centres around a couple whose anniversary trip at the secluded cabin turns into their worst nightmare. The instances and their eerie encounters lead them towards an investigation about the cabin and uncover dark secrets, surfacing around the past of the place. The sequences of the film are nerve-wrenching and explores themes of survival, toxic romance and power of manipulation.

When and Where to Watch Keeper

The film is now available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video, in multiple languages including Hindi and English. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Keeper

This horror film follows Liz (Played by Tatiana Maslany) and Dr. Malcolm Westbridge (Played by Rossif Sutherland), a couple who travels to an isolated secluded cabin for their anniversary trip. However, their vacation turns into a nightmare, when upon arrival, they encounter eerie experience, followed by lack of curtains. The film takes a dark turn when the introduction of a bizarre chocolate cake and Malcolm's cousin make their lives complex. As the couple is further confronted by supernatural entities, the family's dark secrets and hidden truths leave the viewers in shock. The film focuses on exploring dark yet toxic romance, and the tale of their survival.

Cast and Crew of Keeper

Written by Nick Lepard, this film stars Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland in the lead roles. Other starcast consists of Birkett Turton, Eden Weiss, Erin Boyes, Tess Degenstein, and more. The film's cinematography has been done by Jeremy Cox, while the background score has been handled by Edo Van Breemen.

Reception of Keeper

This film hit the theatres on Nov 14, 2025, however, the reviews were mixed from both the audience and the critics. It now holds the IMDb rating of 5.5/10.