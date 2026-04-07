Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone may launch in the coming months, with a new leak suggesting a possible delay in its expected timeline. Earlier reports indicated that the company was preparing to unveil its next book-style foldable in May alongside the top-end Xiaomi 17 series model, a large-screen flagship in its number series. However, fresh information now points to a revised schedule, with the launch likely pushed to the second half of the year.

Xiaomi Foldable Launch Timeline Reportedly Shifted to H2 2026

In a post on X, tipster Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) claimed that the company's upcoming foldable, which was earlier expected to debut alongside the Xiaomi 17 Max next month, could now be delayed to early July. Xiaomi has not confirmed the timeline so far.

Xiaomi's next generation Foldable Phone was expected to get announced alongside Xiaomi 17 Max next month, but it seems it might be pushed back with now the new date is tentatively around early July~ — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) April 6, 2026

There are currently no more details about the upcoming book-style foldable. It is expected to mark Xiaomi's return to the book-style foldable segment after skipping a release cycle last year. Xiaomi's last book-style foldable was the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which launched in 2024 in China.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 comes with a 7.98-inch 2K AMOLED main foldable display and a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover screen. It supports two-way satellite communication, a Leica-branded 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and two 20-megapixel selfie shooters. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support and an IP68-rated dust and water resistance rating.

Reports also point to uncertainty around the branding, as Xiaomi may choose between continuing the Mix Fold series or integrating the foldable into its main number lineup. This could reflect a shift in how the company positions its foldable devices alongside its core flagship range.

The Xiaomi foldable handset may feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while other specifications remain unclear. It could be equipped with a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP5 main sensor, a 50-megapixel OV50M ultrawide shooter, and another 50-megapixel OV50M auxiliary lens. At the front, it may have a 16-megapixel OV16F sensor for selfies and video calls. More details are likely to emerge closer to the expected launch window.