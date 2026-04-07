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Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Might Not Launch as Early as Expected, Tipster Claims

The upcoming Xiaomi foldable may feature a flagship Snapdragon chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 16:29 IST
Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Might Not Launch as Early as Expected, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s last book-style foldable was the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which launched in 2024

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi may delay foldable launch beyond expected May timeline
  • Xiaomi may return to book style foldables after a gap year
  • Branding of Xiaomi foldable may shift to main number series
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Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone may launch in the coming months, with a new leak suggesting a possible delay in its expected timeline. Earlier reports indicated that the company was preparing to unveil its next book-style foldable in May alongside the top-end Xiaomi 17 series model, a large-screen flagship in its number series. However, fresh information now points to a revised schedule, with the launch likely pushed to the second half of the year.

Xiaomi Foldable Launch Timeline Reportedly Shifted to H2 2026

In a post on X, tipster Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) claimed that the company's upcoming foldable, which was earlier expected to debut alongside the Xiaomi 17 Max next month, could now be delayed to early July. Xiaomi has not confirmed the timeline so far.

There are currently no more details about the upcoming book-style foldable. It is expected to mark Xiaomi's return to the book-style foldable segment after skipping a release cycle last year. Xiaomi's last book-style foldable was the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which launched in 2024 in China.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 comes with a 7.98-inch 2K AMOLED main foldable display and a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover screen. It supports two-way satellite communication, a Leica-branded 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and two 20-megapixel selfie shooters. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,100mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support and an IP68-rated dust and water resistance rating.

Reports also point to uncertainty around the branding, as Xiaomi may choose between continuing the Mix Fold series or integrating the foldable into its main number lineup. This could reflect a shift in how the company positions its foldable devices alongside its core flagship range.

The Xiaomi foldable handset may feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while other specifications remain unclear. It could be equipped with a 200-megapixel Samsung S5KHP5 main sensor, a 50-megapixel OV50M ultrawide shooter, and another 50-megapixel OV50M auxiliary lens. At the front, it may have a 16-megapixel OV16F sensor for selfies and video calls. More details are likely to emerge closer to the expected launch window.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Foldable, Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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