Written and directed by VR. Thudivaanan, Kolaiseval, is an intense Tamil thriller film that follows a couple’s holy journey, transforming into a fight for survival.
Photo Credit: SunNXT
Written and directed by VR. Thudivaanan, Kolaiseval, is a Tamil psychological thriller film that has now landed on the digital screens. This film centres around a couple who take on a journey towards a hilltop shrine to fulfill a 200-year-old ritual, with the wife being pregnant. However, their lives are turned upside down when a holy journey soon transforms into a fight for survival. The film then explores the intense themes of honor killing and a disturbed and horrific societal structure.
The film is now available to stream exclusively on Sun NXT. However, it is important to note that the film is available only “outside India”.
The film revolves around Kaali (Played by Kalaiyarasan) and his pregnant wife Anusuya (Played by Deepa Balu). To fulfil an age-old ritual, the couple travels from Tiruvannamalai to a temple where they must complete a 200-year-old pre-natal tradition. However, soon, their journey takes a wild turn, and the couple is left trapped as they travel through the dense, remote forest. The film then takes on the couple's fight for survival as they are confronted by honor killing, violent traditions, and conflicts. The film is an intense thriller that eventually begins with a light-hearted moment, but soon escalates towards chilling sequences, and finally ends with a violent climax.
Produced by R.P. Bala and Kousalya Bala, this psychological thriller film stars Kalaiyarasan and Deepa Balu in the lead roles, followed by Bala Saravanana, Angaran Venkat, Gajaraj, etc. The music composition has been delivered by Santhan Anebajagane, while P.G. Muthaiah is the cinematographer.
The film was released on March 13th, 2026, at the box office, where it received an average response. It holds an IMDb rating of 5.3/10.
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