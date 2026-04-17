Vivo X300 FE will be launched in India soon by the smartphone maker. The upcoming handset is confirmed to arrive along with the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra. The company recently teased the launch of the two new smartphones in the country, while also revealing their design. Additionally, the tech firm also revealed that the two phones will ship with support for external telephoto extender kits that will be attached to handsets. Now, a purported image of the Vivo X300 FE with the telephoto converter attached has surfaced online. On top of this, a tipster has shared the RAM and storage variants of the soon-to-be-launched phone.

Vivo X300 FE Storage Variants, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has claimed that the Vivo X300 FE will be sold in India in two RAM and storage configurations. While the base variant is claimed to feature 256GB of onboard storage, the top-of-the-line model is said to offer 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, both models are tipped to feature 12GB of RAM.

Here is your first look at the upcoming VIVO X300 FE with extender kit:



Exclusive ✨

Variants :

12/256GB

12/512GB



The 200mm 2G2 kit needs to be purchased separately.

What should be the price? pic.twitter.com/D9XsMKStcL — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) April 17, 2026

Moreover, the leaker claims that the 200mm 2G2 external telephoto extender will need to be purchased separately by customers. In the purported image shared of the smartphone with the telephoto lens, the case is shown to feature the Zeiss branding. The kit will reportedly be offered in at least a silver shade.

This comes shortly after the tech firm began teasing the launch of the Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300 Ultra in India, confirming their imminent arrival in the country. Additionally, the dedicated microsites for the two phones have been made live, confirming their availability in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store.

The Vivo X300 FE was launched in Russia on March 4 at a starting price of RUB 60,124 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, arrived at RUB 64,405 (roughly Rs. 76,000). The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It supports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.