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Vivo X300 FE Storage Options Leaked Alongside Live Image With Telephoto Extender Kit

Vivo has already begun teasing the launch of the upcoming Vivo X300 FE in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 17:49 IST
Vivo X300 FE Storage Options Leaked Alongside Live Image With Telephoto Extender Kit

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 FE will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 FE will feature a Zeiss-tuned camera system
  • Vivo X300 FE will support Vivo’s telephoto extender kit
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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Vivo X300 FE will be launched in India soon by the smartphone maker. The upcoming handset is confirmed to arrive along with the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra. The company recently teased the launch of the two new smartphones in the country, while also revealing their design. Additionally, the tech firm also revealed that the two phones will ship with support for external telephoto extender kits that will be attached to handsets. Now, a purported image of the Vivo X300 FE with the telephoto converter attached has surfaced online. On top of this, a tipster has shared the RAM and storage variants of the soon-to-be-launched phone.

Vivo X300 FE Storage Variants, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has claimed that the Vivo X300 FE will be sold in India in two RAM and storage configurations. While the base variant is claimed to feature 256GB of onboard storage, the top-of-the-line model is said to offer 512GB of internal storage. Additionally, both models are tipped to feature 12GB of RAM.

Moreover, the leaker claims that the 200mm 2G2 external telephoto extender will need to be purchased separately by customers. In the purported image shared of the smartphone with the telephoto lens, the case is shown to feature the Zeiss branding. The kit will reportedly be offered in at least a silver shade.

This comes shortly after the tech firm began teasing the launch of the Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300 Ultra in India, confirming their imminent arrival in the country. Additionally, the dedicated microsites for the two phones have been made live, confirming their availability in the country via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store.

The Vivo X300 FE was launched in Russia on March 4 at a starting price of RUB 60,124 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, arrived at RUB 64,405 (roughly Rs. 76,000). The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It supports a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

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Further reading: Vivo X300 FE, Vivo, Vivo X300 FE Specifications, VIvo X300 FE India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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