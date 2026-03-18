Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a 2025 Gujarati family drama film that has made a sensation at the box office and is now streaming on digital screens. The film revolves around a struggling autorickshaw driver, who gets trapped in a remote farmhouse. That's when he began to get visions of Lord Krishna, and his transformation journey commenced from that point. The film delves deeper into spirituality and explores themes of faith, human emotions, redemption, and guilt.

When and Where to Watch Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

This divine blockbuster is now streaming on Sony LIV in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The film, however, is only available for those with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

The film revolves around Laalo (Played by Karan Joshi), who is a struggling auto rickshaw driver. Burdened with poverty and greed, followed by a troubled past, he gets into a heated argument with his wife. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he finds himself isolated in a remote farmhouse, which is embedded with electrified grills, and there are no supplies. This isolation then acts as the mirror to his deeds and the greed he has been captivated by. Significantly, he began to experience visions of Lord Krishna (Portrayed by Shruhad Goswami). These visions then guide him towards spiritual and mental peace. Soon, he is confronted by his wrong deeds, and the film further explores his transformation journey. From selfishness to achieving mental and inner peace is what this film focuses on.

Cast and Crew of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

\Written by Vicky Poornima, Ankit Sakhiya, and Krushansh Vaja, this film features Karan Joshi in the lead role. Other supporting cast includes Shruhad Goswami, Reeva Rachh, Anshu Joshi, Kinnal Nayak, and more. Summit Jay has delivered the background score, while Ankit Sakhiya and Krushansh Vaja are the cinematographers.

Reception of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

The film was theatrically released on Jan 9th, 2026, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.4/10.