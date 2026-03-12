Technology News
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Ravi Kishan Starrer Courtroom Comedy Online?

Season 2 of Maamla Legal Hai is set to release on April 3, 2026, continuing its witty courtroom satire.

Updated: 12 March 2026 17:35 IST
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Ravi Kishan Starrer Courtroom Comedy Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 will be released on April 3, 2026.

Highlights
  • Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 releases on April 3, 2026
  • The courtroom comedy returns with Ravi Kishan as Judge V.D. Tyagi
  • New cast members include Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 is back with its legal matters again. The makers launched the trailer on Wednesday. These real-life cases created intelligent comedy with perfect satire. The series concluded with Ravi Kishan occupying the role of a judge. He said that this is a crazy and lovable courtroom and as actors, we love to be in the roles that stay with the audience. With the success of the first season, everyone has eyes on the next one. Let's see when and where to watch, cast and crew and other details regarding it.

When and Where to Watch

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 will be released on April 3, 2026 on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Maamla Legal Hai S2's trailer is out and it again has very exceptional cases in the courtroom. The trailer gives a glimpse of V.D Tyagi securing the position of the judge but his head is quite heavy because he has to pass through this madness in the courtroom. The lawyers in Patparganj are back with handling cases like rats eating marijuana, a human langur and more. However, this time the madness will be doubled.

Cast and Crew

Maamla Legal Hai will feature Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anjum Batra, and Anant V. Joshi in important roles. This time Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav are the new additions. It was produced by Posham Pa Pictures. Sameer Saxena and Rahul Pandey have directed this season.

Reception

S1 was loved by people because of its intellectual comedy and the satire that it threw in the series. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the next season. It has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

 

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Ravi Kishan Starrer Courtroom Comedy Online?
