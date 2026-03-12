Technology News
English Edition

Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users

Users warned not to interact with the compromised Bonk.fun site after a malicious prompt drained crypto wallets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 16:11 IST
Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jefferson Santos

Bonk.fun warns users after hackers deploy wallet drainer on its website

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bonk.fun warns users after attackers compromise its domain
  • Fake terms message used to trigger malicious wallet approvals
  • Some users report losses after interacting with the site
Advertisement

The website of Solana-based token launch platform Bonk.fun was hijacked by hackers who deployed a malicious wallet drainer designed to steal cryptocurrency from users. The platform warned the users not to interact with the website after the breach was discovered. As per the reports, after the attackers gained access to the domain, they managed to insert a fraudulent prompt that tricked users into signing a transaction that could drain funds from connected wallets. This incident shows the growing security risks that decentralised platforms and cryptocurrency users face.  

Malicious Prompt Used to Trick Users Into Signing Fraudulent Transactions

The hackers managed to compromise a team-associated account linked to the Bonk.fun platform first. The attackers, having access to the account, were able to alter the website and display a fake “Terms of Service” message. Users unaware of the repercussions approved a malicious transaction that allowed the attackers to withdraw funds from their accounts. Later, the Bonk.fun team urged users to avoid visiting the site until the platform's security is fully restored. 

In a post on X, the project operator Tom confirmed that the platform security is breached and said, “Do not use the bonk.fun domain until further notice”. Even though the platform said that the impact appeared limited because the breach was caught relatively quickly, many users reported losses after interacting with the compromised site. 

A user reported that their wallet had been depleted of approximately 50 Solana SOL, or $86.12 (roughly Rs. 8,000), while another claimed to have lost roughly 10 SOL. A greater number of users reported different losses.

This incident comes at a time when phishing and social engineering attacks continue to target cryptocurrency users. Recently, security researchers warned about the “ClickFix” scam, in which hackers posed as meeting participants during fake Zoom calls to trick crypto executives into installing malicious software. By gaining access to wallets, private keys, or sensitive credentials, these attacks seek to compromise cryptocurrency platforms or steal digital assets.

Such incidents highlight the importance of verifying wallet approvals and avoiding suspicious prompts when interacting with decentralised applications. Before signing transactions with cryptocurrency wallets, users are frequently urged to carefully review the transaction permissions. A growing decentralised ecosystem calls for more attacks, targeting users and platforms, therefore increasing the need for stronger security practices across the industry. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Hack, Cryptocurrency, Solana
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More

Related Stories

Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With a 7,200mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Here's How Much the Poco X8 Pro series Could Cost in India
  3. OTT Releases of the Week: The Taj Story, Aspirants S3, Sankalp, Zootopia 2, and More
  4. OnePlus 15T Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Launched With Three Rear Cameras, 5,200mAh Battery
  6. Here's Why the iPhone 18 Pro Might Not Sport a Redesigned Dynamic Island
  7. This MediaTek Vulnerability May Put Millions of Android Phones at Risk
  8. Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Gaming Optimisations
  9. Perplexity Brings Its Agentic AI Automation Platform to Mac Mini
  10. Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in March
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Launched With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 5,200mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure
  3. India Prepares Smartphone Export Incentives in a Boost for Apple
  4. Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open-Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems
  5. Daredevil Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know
  7. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Ravi Kishan Starrer Courtroom Comedy Online?
  8. Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones
  9. Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users
  10. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »