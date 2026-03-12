Technology News
  Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones

Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones

Security researchers at Ledger Donjon were able to breach an Android phone’s security within 45 seconds.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 17:33 IST
Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chip was launched last year

Highlights
  • MediaTek chipsets use Trustonic’s TEE to protect data
  • Researchers were able to access the phone’s security PIN
  • CMF Phone 1 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity
Researchers at a cryptocurrency firm have discovered a new vulnerability that could allow malicious actors to gain access to Android smartphones in under a minute. The flaw is said to affect MediaTek's Dimensity and Helio chips on some smartphones, by targeting the trusted execution environment that protects sensitive user data on a smartphone. On the other hand, smartphones from other brands like Google, Apple, and various handsets with Snapdragon chips are equipped with dedicated security chips that can protect user information.

MediaTek Vulnerability Allows Data Access Even When Phones Are Shut Off 

In a post on X, Ledger's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Charles Guillemet claims that Ledger Donjon, the cryptocurrency firm's division of security researchers, has discovered a vulnerability that could affect millions of Android smartphones powered by MediaTek chipsets. The issue appears to stem from the Trustonic TEE, a code execution environment used by MediaTek's Dimensity and Helio series chipsets to protect sensitive data on Android handsets.

The group tested the vulnerability on the CMF Phone 1, which is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The group was reportedly able to breach the smartphone's security and access the information within 45 seconds of it being plugged into a computer. However, it's worth noting that any Android smartphone with an affected MediaTek chip could be impacted by the flaw.

The researchers could exploit the vulnerability to gain access to the MediaTek chipset-powered Android smartphone's security PIN. They could also access the phone's decrypted storage while also extracting the seed phrases of “the most popular software wallets”, which are 12 to 24-word passwords used for cryptocurrency verification and account recovery.

The executive claims that the security researchers did not even have to turn on the phone to recover the sensitive data. Since the vulnerability may expose “millions of Android phones” to security risks, bad actors can potentially gain access to a user's cryptocurrency wallet and execute transactions without the knowledge of the victim.

At the time of publishing, OEMs have yet to publicly acknowledge this vulnerability. MediaTek told Android Authority that it issued a patch for the vulnerability to device makers as early as January, but it is currently unknown whether smartphone makers have patched the issue for all affected devices.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets, MediaTek Dimensity, CMF Phone 1, Android, Android Vulnerability, MediaTek
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users

