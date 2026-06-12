Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Drops to All-Time Low: Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India in May 2025, boasting a thin and light form factor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 16:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Drops to All-Time Low: Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 3,900mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge carries a dual rear camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge weighs about 163g
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8mm thick
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in select global markets, including India, in May last year. The handset is 5.8mm thick and weighs about 163g, making it the South Korean tech giant's thinnest and lightest Galaxy S series smartphone, competing with Apple's iPhone Air. More than a year after its launch in India, the Galaxy S25 Edge is now available at a significantly lower price, which lowest since its launch debut. The thin and light smartphone is available at a discounted price in the country via an e-commerce platform. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Available at a Discounted Price via Flipkart

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available via Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with 512GB of storage is listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 71,999. The handset is currently offered in two colour options, namely Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver.

On top of this, customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 instant discount with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, further reducing the price of the phone. This is the lowest price since the smartphone's debut in the country. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the base variant and Rs. 1,21,999 for the top-end option. The direct price cuts mark a significant discount of Rs. 50,000 on both configurations compared to their launch prices.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 5.8mm thick build that weighs about 163g. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440 × 3,120 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. A custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset powers the Galaxy S25 Edge. It also ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter with 2x optical zoom. It also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 3,900mAh battery and features support for 25W wired fast charging.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S25 Edge FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, along with up to 12GB extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera and a 12MP secondary sensor, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, backed by a 3900mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available in 2 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge released?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched on May 29, 2025
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Citi Debuts Blockchain-Based Marketplace Focused on Private Company Shares: Report
Nothing CEO Carl Pei Predicts Smartphones May Not Get Major Discounts During Sales Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Drops to All-Time Low: Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Now Listed at Half of Its Launch Price in India
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Series Price, Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Moto G Max 5G With a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Arrives at This Price
  4. Realme Narzo Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Narzo Series Phones
  5. New Leak Compares All of Samsung's Foldables Expected to Launch in 2026
  6. Samsung's One UI 9 Beta Is Now Available to Test on the Galaxy S26 Series
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Colourways Revealed in New Leak
  8. New OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Raakh, Dridam, Karuppu, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Meta One Plus, Meta One Premium Subscriptions With Additional Features
  2. Honor Tipped to Launch Smartphone With 10,000-Nit Display and 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Listing on Czech Website Leaves Little to the Imagination Ahead of Imminent Debut
  4. Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable With 2.5K Display Launched in India Alongside Chromebook CM14, CM15
  5. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks in New Hands-On Images Ahead of Anticipated September Launch Event
  6. Authorities Shut $390 Million Crypto Money-Laundering Scheme in International Sting Operation
  7. Astronomers Discover Why Massive Galaxies Died Early in the Universe
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 Display Shapes Revealed via Leaked Image of Screen Protectors
  9. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Predicts Smartphones May Not Get Major Discounts During Sales Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Drops to All-Time Low: Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »