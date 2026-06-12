Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in select global markets, including India, in May last year. The handset is 5.8mm thick and weighs about 163g, making it the South Korean tech giant's thinnest and lightest Galaxy S series smartphone, competing with Apple's iPhone Air. More than a year after its launch in India, the Galaxy S25 Edge is now available at a significantly lower price, which lowest since its launch debut. The thin and light smartphone is available at a discounted price in the country via an e-commerce platform. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Available at a Discounted Price via Flipkart

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is currently available via Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant with 512GB of storage is listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 71,999. The handset is currently offered in two colour options, namely Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver.

On top of this, customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 instant discount with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, further reducing the price of the phone. This is the lowest price since the smartphone's debut in the country. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for the base variant and Rs. 1,21,999 for the top-end option. The direct price cuts mark a significant discount of Rs. 50,000 on both configurations compared to their launch prices.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 5.8mm thick build that weighs about 163g. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440 × 3,120 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. A custom octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset powers the Galaxy S25 Edge. It also ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel main shooter with 2x optical zoom. It also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, the Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 3,900mAh battery and features support for 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge FAQs What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, along with up to 12GB extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera and a 12MP secondary sensor, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, backed by a 3900mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available in 2 colour options. When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge released? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched on May 29, 2025 Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India. Read More

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