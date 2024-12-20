Madanolsavam Streaming Now on Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Gopinath and penned by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the film originally premiered in theatres in April 2023. While the movie's digital rights remained unsold for over a year, the movie is finally available on OTT platform. The satirical comedy explores the chaos that unfolds in the life of two individuals sharing the name Madanan. One of them, from an underprivileged background, earns a living by selling painted chicks. The other, a wealthy individual, is poised to contest an election.

When and Where to Watch Madanolsavam

Madanolsavam will stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 20, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madanolsavam

The story takes a dramatic turn when the less fortunate Madanan becomes a dummy candidate at the behest of a dominant political party. This sets off a chain of events that disrupt his life as he struggles to reclaim his identity amidst political manipulation and personal turmoil. The trailer highlights the humorous yet poignant aspects of the film.

Cast and Crew of Madanolsavam

The ensemble cast of Madanolsavam includes Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Swati Das, Rakesh Ushar, and PP Kunhikrishnan in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Christo Xavier, adding depth to its narrative. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has taken the role of the writer.

Reception of Madanolsavam

While the film did not achieve significant commercial success during its theatrical run, its unique storyline and performances were appreciated by a segment of critics and audiences. The IMDb rating is 7.0 / 10.