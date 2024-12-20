Lenovo has reportedly been working on refreshing the Lenovo Legion Go, its Windows-based gaming handheld. The manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about its next slate of portable gaming devices, said to include a smaller Lenovo Legion Go S, alongside a larger second-generation Legion Go, but recent leaks have revealed design details of the Legion Go successor. Now, Lenovo seems to have confirmed its next handheld for CES 2025 event on January 7, while also hinting a SteamOS variant of the Legion Go S.

Lenovo Readies Handheld Event for CES

According to The Verge, Lenovo has sent out an invitation for the January 7 event, titled “Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds,” and confirmed that SteamOS and Steam Deck co-designer Pierre-Loup Griffais will be in attendance.

“Join us for a cocktail reception hosted by Lenovo Legion and AMD gaming leaders, with special guests Valve and other gaming industry giants,” the event description reportedly reads. “We'll be sharing our thoughts on what lies ahead in the gaming handheld space and showcasing our latest Lenovo Legion Go innovations advanced by AMD.”

Valve's presence at the event points at Lenovo launching a Lenovo Legion Go S variant running SteamOS instead of Windows, which falls in line with recent leaked renders that showed the upcoming handheld with a dedicated Steam button. Last week, tipster Evan Blass shared renders of two different variants of the unannounced handheld on X (formerly Twitter) — a white model that seems to be Windows-based and a black variant that can be seen with Steam button on the left side of the display.

From previously leaked renders, the Lenovo Legion Go S looks like a compact version of Lenovo's first handheld. The device seems to feature a more rounded design and crucially does not come with detachable controllers. Blass also shared images of a second Lenovo Legion Go device last week with The Verge. The larger handheld looks to be the traditional successor to the Legion Go, featuring detachable controllers and an OLED screen.

Based on the reported invitation for its event at CES, Lenovo will likely reveal its upcoming slate of handheld devices, including two variants of the Legion Go S and the refreshed variant of the larger Lenovo Legion Go. Some of these upcoming handhelds could run on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip.

Back in August, Valve said it would bring SteamOS support to Asus ROG Ally and other Windows-based handhelds. The company, which sells its own gaming handheld, the Steam Deck, confirmed it would allow third-party devices to run its Linux-based operating system. SteamOS brings an intuitive console-like interface for the company's digital games storefront, Steam.