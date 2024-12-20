Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Lenovo Sets Gaming Handheld Event for CES, Hints at SteamOS Based Lenovo Legion Go S

Lenovo Sets Gaming Handheld Event for CES, Hints at SteamOS-Based Lenovo Legion Go S

Lenovo has reportedly sent out an invitation for a January 7 event at CES, titled “Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds”.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 December 2024 16:52 IST
Lenovo Sets Gaming Handheld Event for CES, Hints at SteamOS-Based Lenovo Legion Go S

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Leaked renders of the Lenovo Legion Go S show a Steam button on the device

Highlights
  • Leaked renders of the Lenovo Legion Go S show a compact handheld
  • SteamOS and Steam Deck co-designer will be present at Lenovo's event
  • Lenovo's upcoming handhelds could run on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip
Advertisement

Lenovo has reportedly been working on refreshing the Lenovo Legion Go, its Windows-based gaming handheld. The manufacturer has remained tight-lipped about its next slate of portable gaming devices, said to include a smaller Lenovo Legion Go S, alongside a larger second-generation Legion Go, but recent leaks have revealed design details of the Legion Go successor. Now, Lenovo seems to have confirmed its next handheld for CES 2025 event on January 7, while also hinting a SteamOS variant of the Legion Go S.

Lenovo Readies Handheld Event for CES

According to The Verge, Lenovo has sent out an invitation for the January 7 event, titled “Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds,” and confirmed that SteamOS and Steam Deck co-designer Pierre-Loup Griffais will be in attendance.

“Join us for a cocktail reception hosted by Lenovo Legion and AMD gaming leaders, with special guests Valve and other gaming industry giants,” the event description reportedly reads. “We'll be sharing our thoughts on what lies ahead in the gaming handheld space and showcasing our latest Lenovo Legion Go innovations advanced by AMD.”

Valve's presence at the event points at Lenovo launching a Lenovo Legion Go S variant running SteamOS instead of Windows, which falls in line with recent leaked renders that showed the upcoming handheld with a dedicated Steam button. Last week, tipster Evan Blass shared renders of two different variants of the unannounced handheld on X (formerly Twitter) — a white model that seems to be Windows-based and a black variant that can be seen with Steam button on the left side of the display.

From previously leaked renders, the Lenovo Legion Go S looks like a compact version of Lenovo's first handheld. The device seems to feature a more rounded design and crucially does not come with detachable controllers. Blass also shared images of a second Lenovo Legion Go device last week with The Verge. The larger handheld looks to be the traditional successor to the Legion Go, featuring detachable controllers and an OLED screen.

Based on the reported invitation for its event at CES, Lenovo will likely reveal its upcoming slate of handheld devices, including two variants of the Legion Go S and the refreshed variant of the larger Lenovo Legion Go. Some of these upcoming handhelds could run on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip.

Back in August, Valve said it would bring SteamOS support to Asus ROG Ally and other Windows-based handhelds. The company, which sells its own gaming handheld, the Steam Deck, confirmed it would allow third-party devices to run its Linux-based operating system. SteamOS brings an intuitive console-like interface for the company's digital games storefront, Steam. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Go S, Lenovo Legion Go, Lenovo Legion Go 2, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo, Gaming Handheld, Windows, SteamOS, Valve
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Gulaabi OTT Release: Marathi Movie Starring Shruti Marathe and Mrinal Kulkarni Streaming Now

Related Stories

Lenovo Sets Gaming Handheld Event for CES, Hints at SteamOS-Based Lenovo Legion Go S
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  2. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  4. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Get Big RAM Boost
  6. Is the 'missing link' black hole in Omega Centauri real
  7. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  8. Amazon Prime Video Will Limit How Many Devices You Connect to One Account
  9. SpaceX to Launch Two Private Lunar Landers in January 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Challenges Presence of Intermediate-Mass Black Hole in Omega Centauri
  2. Gulaabi OTT Release: Marathi Movie Starring Shruti Marathe and Mrinal Kulkarni Streaming Now
  3. Google Photos Developing Quick Edit Feature for Editing Media Before Sharing: Report
  4. Lenovo Sets Gaming Handheld Event for CES, Hints at SteamOS-Based Lenovo Legion Go S
  5. SpaceX and Firefly Team Up to Launch Firefly Blue Ghost with 10 NASA Payloads
  6. Yuva Chandra Krishna, Ananya Nagalla Starrer Pottel Streaming Now on Prime Video
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Base Variant Tipped to Come With 12GB RAM
  8. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  9. Rapido Reportedly Fixes Security Flaw That Exposed User and Driver Information
  10. SpaceX to Launch Two Private Lunar Landers in January 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »