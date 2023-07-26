Technology News

Despite Box Office Success, Elon Musk Slams Barbie Movie for Feminist Overtones

Indian actor Juhi Parmar also took to Twitter to criticise the Greta Gerwig-directed film

By ANI | Updated: 26 July 2023 11:30 IST
Despite Box Office Success, Elon Musk Slams Barbie Movie for Feminist Overtones

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles

Highlights
  • Barbie was released in theatres on July 21
  • It debuted alongside Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer
  • Greta Gerwig has directed the Barbie

While Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film set several box office records, it faced scrutiny from some who believed that it portrays anti-man feminism. It seems like Tesla CEO Elon Musk also did not like the film. He recently took to Twitter and slammed the film, "It (sic) you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy', you will pass out before the movie ends.” Musk was responding to a Barbenheimer meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new X name for his social network to Oppenheimer.

Indian TV actor Juhi Parmar also recently took a dig at the Barbie movie. In an Instagram post, the 'Kumkum' star talked about how shocked she was by the film's ‘inappropriate language and sexual connotations' and had to walk out after 10-15 minutes. As per Juhi, a lot of parents followed suit as she accused the makers of misleading the audience.

"10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations, and I was anxiously running out of the theatre wondering what had I just exposed my child to…. The language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above. I want to ask, why make a movie that is such an essential part of a child's life and then have content in it which is so inappropriate for them? Why did you break the perfect illusions of Barbie? I wish I could erase the memory of this film and continue believing in a picture perfect Barbie for my child, who has a collection of yours and love you so much. I so wish – A concerned and disappointed parent," she wrote in her post.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, as Barbie and Ken respectively. It was released in theatres on July 21, alongside Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer. 

Barbie

Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director
    Greta Gerwig
  • Producer
    Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
