Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller

Unni Mukundan’s Marco is now available in Hindi on OTT. Find out where you can watch the action-packed film online.

Updated: 28 February 2025 15:18 IST
Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Vedio

Marco is now available in Hindi on OTT.

  • Marco Hindi OTT release now available for streaming
  • Watch Unni Mukundan’s action-packed thriller online
  • Find out where to stream the Hindi version of Marco
The Malayalam action thriller Marco, featuring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, has now been released in Hindi on an OTT platform. Originally hitting theatres in December last year, the film received widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences. Following its successful theatrical run, Marco made its way to OTT earlier this month in Malayalam. Now, the Hindi-dubbed version has officially begun streaming, allowing a wider audience to experience the film's intense storyline.

When and Where to Watch Marco in Hindi

Marco is now available in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video. The Malayalam version of the film had premiered earlier on SonyLIV, making it one of the few regional films to be released on different platforms for different language versions. Since its digital release, the film has continued to generate interest, attracting new viewers beyond its original theatrical audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Marco

The story revolves around Marco, the adopted son of the Adattu Crime Family, who grows up to become a feared and ruthless criminal. His world takes a dark turn when his stepbrother, Victor, is murdered, setting him on a relentless path of vengeance. The action-packed thriller explores his journey as he confronts powerful enemies and navigates the violent world he was raised in.

Cast and Crew of Marco

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco marks his second collaboration with Unni Mukundan after the 2019 film Mikhael. The film also features Yukti Thareja, Siddique, Jagadish, and Kabir Duhan Singh in key roles. Produced by Shareef Muhammed and Unni Mukundan under the banners of Cubes Entertainment and Unni Mukundan Films, the film brings together a talented technical team. Music composer Ravi Basrur, known for his work in KGF and Salaar, has crafted the film's soundtrack, while cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj and editor Shameer Muhammed have contributed to its visual appeal.

