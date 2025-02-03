Technology News
Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Honor X9c was launched in Malaysia in November 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 18:04 IST
Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9c comes in Jade Cyan, Titanium Black, and Titanium Purple shades

Highlights
  • Honor X9c Indian variant could be similar to its global version
  • The phone will likely ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0
  • The Honor X9c may be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
Honor X9c may launch in the Indian market soon. The company has started teasing its launch in the country. The phone was introduced in select global markets in November 2024. The design seen in the teaser appears to be the same as the global version. The Indian version of the upcoming smartphone is expected to be similar in terms of specifications as well. The handset will likely succeed the Honor X9b, which was unveiled in India in February 2024 with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and an IP53-rated build.

Honor X9c India Launch

Honor has teased the arrival of an upcoming X-series smartphone in India in an X post. The handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. The live microsite on the e-commerce site suggests that the phone will feature a large battery and a camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The handset is teased to sport a display with an eye-friendly dimming rate.

Although the company did not confirm the moniker of the upcoming handset, the design in the X teaser suggests that it is the Honor X9c. The handset launched in Malaysia with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box.

The global variant of the Honor X9c carries a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,840Hz dimming rate. In the camera department, it has a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter at the back as well as a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset packs a 6,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

The company claims that the Honor X9c global version meets the IP65M rating for dust and 360-degree water resistance. The M denotes "the ability to resist water exposure even while in motion."

The Honor X9c started in Myanmar at MYR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Notably, an Honor X9c Smart variant was unveiled in select markets in December 2024.

Honor X9b

Honor X9b

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP53-rated design
  • Phone can survive drops
  • Large battery with excellent standby
  • Bad
  • Weak overall camera performance
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No charger in the box
  • Limited software upgrade commitment
Read detailed Honor X9b review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Further reading: Honor X9c India Launch, Honor X9c, Honor X9c features, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
