Rani Mukherjee is back with Mardaani 3, now on the OTT platform after its successful run in theatres from January 30, 2026. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the movie is on female trafficking, with 93 girls gone missing. The movie is set against the backdrop of Bulandshahr, where the daughter of Indian Diplomat Sahu, Ruhani, is abducted while playing hide-and-seek with the daughter of a domestic helper, Jhimli. While Jhimli tries to save her, she too goes missing. Amidst all this, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who lives in Sundarbans, handles this case.

When and Where to Watch

Mardaani 3 is streaming on March 27, 2026, on Netflix. Paid subscribers can see it from their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows the disappearance of 93 girls, and it starts with the abduction of the daughter of an Indian diplomat. Along with her, his maid's daughter also gets abducted. Shivani Shivaji Roy is the SSP of Sunderban and is renowned for her work. Sahu, the diplomat, recommends the case to Shivani as he is impressed by her work. He also announces a public ransom of Rs. 2 crores. The kidnappers hand over the girl to Amma, who is a powerful leader of a beggar mafia network. Later on, Shivani discovers that there are a total of 93 girls missing who fall under the age of eight to nine.

Cast and Crew

Aditya Chopra has produced Mardaani 3 under the YashRaj banner. Abbhiraj Minawal has directed it. It stars Rani Mukherjee, Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

Reception

The movie grossed Rs. 77 crore, making it the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.