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Ready Or Not Texas Season 1: A Fun Korean Reality Journey Through Texas Now Streaming Online

Ready Or Not Texas Season 1 streams on Netflix; unscripted Texas journey, humor, friendship, culture, fun adventure moments throughout.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2026 13:00 IST
Ready Or Not Texas Season 1: A Fun Korean Reality Journey Through Texas Now Streaming Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ready Or Not Texas Season 1 streaming on Netflix; explore cast, plot, release, Texas journey details

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Highlights
  • Unique Korean reality show featuring an unscripted Texas travel journey
  • Showcases friendship, humor, and cultural exploration
  • Streaming on Netflix from March 24, 2026
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Ready Or Not Texas Season 1 is a Korean reality show where two friends embark on a journey. It is an unscripted show with a lot of adventure and light-hearted scenes. You can see the charm of Texas and the difficulties that two friends face throughout their journey. Different from other dramas, it opens a series of fun, adventure and emotional moments which are completely unscripted. There are two best friends who go on a journey through Texas with their crew, and all the events are unwritten and unplanned. It is a different concept and the first-ever such kind of drama on the OTT.

When and Where to Watch

Ready Or Not Texas was released on March 24, 2026, only on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Ready Or Not Texas's trailer shows a glimpse of the fun and adventure of two friends who are on their unexpected journey. They walk through different people, cultures, and food. The show features their way of exploring the place by throwing a lot of funny mishaps and excitement while sharing their experiences. They come across different geographical locations and meet many different cultures, and see their trends. Both of them have a complete itinerary, which is fun to share with the audience. They move from Seoul to Texas, and then after landing at the airport, Seo Jin shares that he wants to retire in Dallas, whereas Yung Suk is seen ordering dinner. Both of them look like goofy tourists.

Cast and Crew

Lee Seo-jin and Nah Yung-suk are the show runners in Ready Or Not Texas, along with the crew. Kim Ye-seul is the director. Nah Young-suk, Kim Dae-joo, and Lee Woo-jung have written it.

Reception

Ready Or Not Texas is a really different concept. The show has received a lot of buzz online and has received a 5.8 rating on IMDb.

Comments

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Further reading: features, IMDb, crew
Gadgets 360 Staff
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