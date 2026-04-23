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Vivo Y600 Pro China Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 1.5K Display, 10,200mAh Battery

The Vivo Y600 Pro is confirmed to have the largest battery capacity of any Vivo smartphone to date

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 April 2026 09:02 IST
Vivo Y600 Pro China Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 1.5K Display, 10,200mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo

The Floating Gold (translated from Chinese) colourway of Y600 Pro

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Highlights
  • The Vivo Y600 Pro China launch is set for April 27
  • It is confirmed to pack a 10,200mAh battery, 90W charging
  • The handset will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6
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Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro in China for next week. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Vivo Y500 Pro, which was introduced in November 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has also revealed key details around its battery, durability, and display. The Y600 Pro is confirmed to have the largest battery capacity of any Vivo smartphone to date. It will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo Y600 Pro Launch Date, Availability

The launch of the Vivo Y600 Pro in China is set for April 27, according to a Weibo post by Huang Tao (translated from Chinese), Vice President of Vivo China. Sales of the upcoming handset are expected to begin on April 30. It is teased to be available in multiple colour options, including Floating Gold, Bright Moon Black, Vast Blue, and Starry Purple (translated from Chinese).

VoltVivo Y600 Pro Discussion
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Vivo has confirmed that the Y600 Pro will feature a 10,200mAh battery, making it the largest battery ever on a Vivo phone. It supports 90W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge it fully in under 80 minutes. The company says the phone can deliver up to 16.7 days of standby time over 24 hours of light usage and more than 12 hours under heavy workloads

The battery system is built using second-generation semi-solid battery technology designed to maintain stable performance across temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius. It is also said to include AI-based power optimisation at the chip level, along with long-term durability rated for up to six years of battery health

On the software front, the Vivo Y600 Pro will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It is confirmed to feature a 1.5K resolution display with eye-care features. The handset will come with an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

According to previous listings, the screen could be a 6.83-inch OLED panel with a 1,260 x 2,800 pixels resolution. The handset is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM** and 512GB of storage. For optics, the Y600 Pro may get a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Vivo Y600 Pro, which is set for April 27 in China.

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Further reading: Vivo Y600 Pro, Vivo Y600 Pro Launch, Vivo Y600 Pro specifications, Vivo Y600 Pro Features, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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