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OnePlus 16 Could Feature Up to 240Hz Display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, Tipster Claims

OnePlus Watch 4 runs on OxygenOS Watch 8 based on Wear OS 6, and comes with Gemini and Google Assistant.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 April 2026 10:01 IST
OnePlus 16 Could Feature Up to 240Hz Display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 16 is the purported successor to the OnePlus 15 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch custom BOE LTPO flat display
  • Rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC may power the phone
  • Battery specifications could hover around the 9,000mAh mark
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The OnePlus 16 is expected to go official in China and the global markets later this year. While the brand has yet to confirm the handset, a recent leak suggests that it might come with a significantly improved display, along with upgrades in the performance and camera fronts. As per a tipster, the OnePlus 16's display could even surpass the high 165Hz refresh rate seen on the latest OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 16 Display Specifications Tipped

As per the latest Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 16 could feature a 6.78-inch custom BOE LTPO flat display with a 1.5K resolution. The panel is said to use LIPO packaging technology, potentially resulting in ultra-slim and symmetrical bezels measuring around 1mm on all sides.

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The display could also deliver one of the highest refresh rates on a mass-market smartphone. The tipster claims that 185Hz is the minimum target, while the company is reportedly testing support for up to 240Hz.

If accurate, this would mark a notable increase over the OnePlus 15, which supports up to 165Hz refresh rate. Notably, other OnePlus phones, such as the OnePlus 15R and the recently introduced Nord 6, also support as high a refresh rate.

The tipster claims that the OnePlus 16's screen may support the BT.2020 colour gamut and use a custom touch control IC for improved responsiveness. It is described as a “full-package flagship display”.

On the performance front, the purported handset could be powered by Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, bearing the model number SM8975. It may be paired with next-generation LPDDR6 RAM. The OnePlus 16 is likely to compete with other upcoming flagships such as the iQOO 16, which is also tipped to use the same chipset.

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus 16 may bring upgrades to its camera system. It is rumoured to feature an improved triple rear camera setup with better sensors and imaging capabilities. Headlining it could be an upgraded periscope camera with a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor. Another tipster claims that it will use a next-generation "Glacier Battery" with a capacity close to 9,000mAh — a notable increase over the 7,300mAh cell of the OnePlus 15.

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Further reading: OnePlus Watch 4, OnePlus Watch 4 Features, OnePlus Watch 4 Specifications, OnePlus Watch 4 Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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