Indian News Agency ANI Sues Netflix for Using its Content in 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Series

Social media users and members of BJP have criticised the show for what they said was an incorrect portrayal of the hijackers as Hindus.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2024 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Freestocks

Netflix has been accused by ANI for using copyright archival footage of ANI without licence

  • IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack released on Netflix in August 2024
  • The show stretches for six episodes
  • Netflix has recently updated disclaimers for the hijack series
Indian news agency ANI has sued Netflix Inc and producers of an Indian series about a plane hijack, asking for four episodes to be taken down as they used ANI content without permission, ANI's lawyer told Reuters on Monday.

The series, called IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack - a fictionalised version of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 from Kathmandu - has been embroiled in controversy since its release last month.

Social media users and members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the show for what they said was an incorrect portrayal of the hijackers as Hindus with Hindu names when they were Muslims.

Netflix added new disclaimers to the six-episode show last week after its officials were summoned by India's information and broadcasting ministry. It also said the code names used in the series reflected those used during the actual event.

"They have used copyright archival footage of ANI without license, they have also used the (ANI) trademark," Sidhant Kumar, counsel for ANI, said.

"Since the series has come into such criticism, our trademark and brand name is being tarnished," Kumar said, adding that ANI wants Netflix to take down four episodes where its content has been used.

The Delhi High Court had agreed to hear the case and sought the response of Netflix, he said.

There was no immediate response from Netflix for a request for comment from Reuters, which has a minority stake in ANI.

India blames Pakistan and Pakistan-based militant groups for the December 1999 hijack, which was resolved after New Delhi freed three Islamist militants, including Masood Azhar, the head of one such group.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

