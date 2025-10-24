Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 20th - Oct 26th): They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, Nobody Wants This, and More

From Param Sundari to mythological series like Kurukshetra and Mahabharat, there’s a lot to catch this week.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2025 07:00 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 20th - Oct 26th): They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, Nobody Wants This, and More

This week brings awaited returns like Nobody Season 2, Kurukshetra, and other exciting releases

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Top OTT platforms are ready with a fresh set of releases
  • Top releases include Param Sundari, The Apprentice, Kurukshetra S2, and m
  • Streaming only on Netflix, JioHotstar, Lionsgateplay, and more
Advertisement

As another exciting week is here, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the most anticipated series and movies of all time. This weekend, the viewers will be served with varied genres, ranging from gripping thrillers to light-hearted romance and devotional series, too. Likewise, the top streaming platforms will include Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. Henceforth, to ease your hunt for the weekend-worthy watch, here's a curated list of the top picks for you. Take a look:

OTT Releases of the Week

They Call Him OG

  • Release Date: Oct 23, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a Telugu action thriller film that follows Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan), a former gangster, as he returns to Mumbai after being away for almost a decade. He will now confront his former friend-turned-enemy, Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi), who currently dominates the city. The movie is packed with action and involves sequences of betrayal, loyalty, and friendship.

Param Sundari

  • Release Date: Oct 24, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor

This Siddharth Malhotra starrer movie is a cross-cultural romance drama where a north-indian man, a wealthy yet unsuccessful entrepreneur, visits Kerala to meet his love, who is a south-indian woman running a homestay. The movie explores the themes of love and cultural differences. It is a perfect blend of comedy and romance.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

  • Release Date: Oct 23, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lup, Timothy Simons

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This Season 2 will center around Joanne and Noah as they navigate their relationship, once the honeymoon phase is over. They have to face reality, and there will be twists and turns challenging their love. Also, this season, the love triangle between Esther, Morgan, and Sasha will become complicated.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayud

  • Release Date: Oct 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Mythological, Animation
  • Cast: No Cast as the series is AI-generated

Reimagined with AI, this is India's first AI-generated Mythological series that is landing on your digital screens soon. The series will explore the narratives from the Mahabharata and showcase the epic battle of Kurukshtera between the Kauravas and Pandavas. Likewise, this animated series will also present the aftermath of the war.

Kurukshetra Part 2

  • Release Date: Oct 24, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Mythology, Animated
  • Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma

Created by Anu Sikka, this animated mythological series will revolve around the Kurukshetra war that lasted for 18 days. This series will explore the perspectives of the 18 warriors who will exemplify their take on inner conflicts and personal rivalries. From Arjuna's dilemma to Draupadi's fearlessness, and Bhishma Pitamah's wisdom, this series will present different narratives

Shakthi Thirumagan

  • Release Date: Oct 24, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Political Thriller
  • Cast: Vijay Antony, Kaliamamani Vaigai Chandrashekar, Riya Jithu

This is a Telugu political thriller drama that revolves around an influential meditator in the secretariat named Kittu (played by Vijay Antony). His life turns upside down when he clashes with Abhyankar Shankar, a political strategist, over a multi-crore scam. The movie explores the finest collision between the duo as Kittu follows human society, whereas Abhyankar believes in dominating with wealth.

The Apprentice

  • Release Date: Oct 24, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Genre: Biopic
  • Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan

Directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of Donald Trump. The movie explores his early career and how his journey was transformed under the prominent lawyer Roy Cohn. Likewise, the film also presents the Faustian Pact, which laid the foundation of his progress and regulated the aggression he possesses.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

  • Release Date: Oct 22, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Crime, Documentary
  • Cast: Joey Merlino, John Stanfa, John ALITE, Angelo Lutz, Stephen Lapenta

Directed by Raissa Botterman, Mob War is a crime docu-series that follows the bloodiest mafia feuds in the history of the United States of America. The deadly clash between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino, fought for dominance, tore the city of Philadelphia apart during the 1990s. The sequences of the series are nerve-chilling, and the revelations are also stunningly shocking.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Lokah: Chapter 1 JioHotstar Oct 20th, 2025
Pitch to Get Rich JioHotstar Oct 20th, 2025
Lazarus Amazon Prime Video Oct 22nd, 2025
Vicious Amazon Prime Video Oct 22nd, 2025
A House of Dynamite Netflix Oct 24th, 2025
Kishkindhapuri Zee 5 Oct 24th, 2025
Accused Aha Tamil Oct 24th, 2025
Parish Netflix Oct 24th, 2025
Nadikar LionsgatePlay Oct 24th, 2025
The Kardashians Season 7 JioHotstar Oct 24th, 2025
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT Releases, Kurukshetra Season 2, Param Sundari, Nobody Wants This, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee 5, Aha Tamil, LionsgatePlay
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 10 Series GPU Driver Update Reportedly Confirmed by Company
James Webb Telescope Finds Early Universe Galaxies Were More Chaotic Than We Thought

Related Stories

OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 20th - Oct 26th): They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, Kurukshetra Season 2, Nobody Wants This, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 Arrives on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  2. Here's Why the OnePlus 15 Won't Sport a 2K Resolution Display
  3. OTT Releases This Week: They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, and More
  4. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Tipped to Launch New Smartphone With This Upcoming Qualcomm Chip
  7. Microsoft Might Bring These New Copilot Features to You Soon
  8. Redmi Watch 6 With Up to 24-Day Battery Life Launched: Check Price
  9. Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R (OnePlus Ace 6): Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
  2. Physicists Reveal a New Type of Twisting Solid That Behaves Almost Like a Living Material
  3. James Webb Telescope Finds Early Universe Galaxies Were More Chaotic Than We Thought
  4. Microsoft Introduces Major Copilot Upgrade, Brings Avatar, Groups and Health Features
  5. Next-Gen Xbox Will Be 'Very Premium, Very High-End Curated Experience', Says Xbox President Sarah Bond
  6. ChatGPT's Voice Mode Could Soon Support Rich Content Including Links, Maps: Report
  7. Redmi Watch 6 Launched With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 24-Day Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. UK FCA Cracks Down on Crypto Firms, Hundreds of Exchanges Receive Warnings
  9. Google Pixel 10 Series GPU Driver Update Reportedly Confirmed by Company
  10. Honor Magic 8 Lite Key Specifications Revealed via Product Listings, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »