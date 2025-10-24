As another exciting week is here, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the most anticipated series and movies of all time. This weekend, the viewers will be served with varied genres, ranging from gripping thrillers to light-hearted romance and devotional series, too. Likewise, the top streaming platforms will include Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. Henceforth, to ease your hunt for the weekend-worthy watch, here's a curated list of the top picks for you. Take a look:

They Call Him OG

Release Date: Oct 23, 2025

Oct 23, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a Telugu action thriller film that follows Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan), a former gangster, as he returns to Mumbai after being away for almost a decade. He will now confront his former friend-turned-enemy, Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi), who currently dominates the city. The movie is packed with action and involves sequences of betrayal, loyalty, and friendship.

Param Sundari

Release Date: Oct 24, 2025

Oct 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor

This Siddharth Malhotra starrer movie is a cross-cultural romance drama where a north-indian man, a wealthy yet unsuccessful entrepreneur, visits Kerala to meet his love, who is a south-indian woman running a homestay. The movie explores the themes of love and cultural differences. It is a perfect blend of comedy and romance.

Release Date: Oct 23, 2025

Oct 23, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lup, Timothy Simons

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This Season 2 will center around Joanne and Noah as they navigate their relationship, once the honeymoon phase is over. They have to face reality, and there will be twists and turns challenging their love. Also, this season, the love triangle between Esther, Morgan, and Sasha will become complicated.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayud

Release Date: Oct 25, 2025

Oct 25, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Mythological, Animation

Mythological, Animation Cast: No Cast as the series is AI-generated

Reimagined with AI, this is India's first AI-generated Mythological series that is landing on your digital screens soon. The series will explore the narratives from the Mahabharata and showcase the epic battle of Kurukshtera between the Kauravas and Pandavas. Likewise, this animated series will also present the aftermath of the war.

Kurukshetra Part 2

Release Date: Oct 24, 2025

Oct 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Mythology, Animated

Mythology, Animated Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma

Created by Anu Sikka, this animated mythological series will revolve around the Kurukshetra war that lasted for 18 days. This series will explore the perspectives of the 18 warriors who will exemplify their take on inner conflicts and personal rivalries. From Arjuna's dilemma to Draupadi's fearlessness, and Bhishma Pitamah's wisdom, this series will present different narratives

Shakthi Thirumagan

Release Date: Oct 24, 2025

Oct 24, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Political Thriller

Political Thriller Cast: Vijay Antony, Kaliamamani Vaigai Chandrashekar, Riya Jithu

This is a Telugu political thriller drama that revolves around an influential meditator in the secretariat named Kittu (played by Vijay Antony). His life turns upside down when he clashes with Abhyankar Shankar, a political strategist, over a multi-crore scam. The movie explores the finest collision between the duo as Kittu follows human society, whereas Abhyankar believes in dominating with wealth.

The Apprentice

Release Date: Oct 24, 2025

Oct 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Biopic

Biopic Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan

Directed by Ali Abbasi, The Apprentice is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of Donald Trump. The movie explores his early career and how his journey was transformed under the prominent lawyer Roy Cohn. Likewise, the film also presents the Faustian Pact, which laid the foundation of his progress and regulated the aggression he possesses.

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

Release Date: Oct 22, 2025

Oct 22, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Documentary

Crime, Documentary Cast: Joey Merlino, John Stanfa, John ALITE, Angelo Lutz, Stephen Lapenta

Directed by Raissa Botterman, Mob War is a crime docu-series that follows the bloodiest mafia feuds in the history of the United States of America. The deadly clash between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino, fought for dominance, tore the city of Philadelphia apart during the 1990s. The sequences of the series are nerve-chilling, and the revelations are also stunningly shocking.

