Oh. What. Fun is a Christmas-related show that stars Michelle Pfeiffer, who is an overworked and less appreciated matriarch who prepares and celebrates Christmas with her family. This year, her distracted husband and children left home for their other plans. They completely forgot her. After feeling ignored and undervalued, Claire leaves the chaos of the holiday and goes on a spontaneous adventure that is solo. After that, there comes the chaotic life journey that is heartfelt. It fills with laughter, unexpected holiday magic and fun.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch this exciting show on Amazon Prime Video from December 3, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the show is about the family Christmas celebration. From being a baker to wrapping gifts with love and care for the holiday, Claire does everything. On this Christmas, she plans a family outing, thinking it would bring the whole family together. However, her husband and children have left her, planning their own vacations and leaving her. From then, she decided to plan a vacation for herself. She left her home and went on her journey of solo adventure. She finds freedom with no cooking, no cleaning and no coordination. What comes next is really interesting.

Cast and Crew

The show is led by Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays a free-spirited person and discovers the character of Claire. The other cast includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Maude Apatow, Eva Longoria, and Danielle Brooks. It has been directed by Michael Showalter and written by Chandler Baker.

Reception

It has got a lot of buzz on social media, as it relates to the story of many moms. It has no IMDb rating yet; however, it has gained a popularity index on it.