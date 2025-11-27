Technology News
English Edition

Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy

Oh. What. Fun. is a festive holiday show streaming on Prime Video from December 3, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2025 22:44 IST
Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Oh. What. Fun. premieres Dec 3, 2025 on Prime Video

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Claire, an overworked mother embarks on a solo holiday adventure
  • Features a star-studded cast including Felicity Jones and more
  • Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Chandler Baker
Advertisement

Oh. What. Fun is a Christmas-related show that stars Michelle Pfeiffer, who is an overworked and less appreciated matriarch who prepares and celebrates Christmas with her family. This year, her distracted husband and children left home for their other plans. They completely forgot her. After feeling ignored and undervalued, Claire leaves the chaos of the holiday and goes on a spontaneous adventure that is solo. After that, there comes the chaotic life journey that is heartfelt. It fills with laughter, unexpected holiday magic and fun.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch this exciting show on Amazon Prime Video from December 3, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the show is about the family Christmas celebration. From being a baker to wrapping gifts with love and care for the holiday, Claire does everything. On this Christmas, she plans a family outing, thinking it would bring the whole family together. However, her husband and children have left her, planning their own vacations and leaving her. From then, she decided to plan a vacation for herself. She left her home and went on her journey of solo adventure. She finds freedom with no cooking, no cleaning and no coordination. What comes next is really interesting.

Cast and Crew

The show is led by Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays a free-spirited person and discovers the character of Claire. The other cast includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Maude Apatow, Eva Longoria, and Danielle Brooks. It has been directed by Michael Showalter and written by Chandler Baker.

Reception

It has got a lot of buzz on social media, as it relates to the story of many moms. It has no IMDb rating yet; however, it has gained a popularity index on it.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc

Related Stories

Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  2. Infinix Teases Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina
  3. Realme P4x 5G Will Launch in India in These Colourways
  4. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched in Global Markets With a Downgraded Battery
  5. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  6. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch Online
  7. Indrajaal Unveils India's First AI-Powered Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
#Latest Stories
  1. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch Online
  2. Oh. What. Fun. OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Michelle Pfeiffer-Starring Holiday Comedy
  3. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  4. OpenAI Rejects Allegations of ChatGPT’s Role in Teenager’s Suicide, Says Full Context Missing
  5. Infinix Teases New Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina, Launch Set for Next Month
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development
  7. Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule
  8. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  10. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Hindi Version Now Streaming in Hindi: Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »