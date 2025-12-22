Osiris Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Osiris is an American sci-fi high-octane thriller, which is directed by and penned by William Kaufman. The movie is built on military action with sci-fi horror. It has a group of elite Special Forces commandos who get abducted during hidden operations. It showcases a combat sequence, an alien ambience in which survival becomes difficult. It gives a zippy and gritty experience. The series has a dark tone, a confined spaceship in a secluded area and endless pacing. The movie leads into the creepy horror background and the urge for survival.

When and Where to Watch

Osiris is now running on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

Osiris sets the environment for the coming out of the place and fights for the mission in space. This movie takes you to the Special Forces. These forces are led by Sergeant Kelly. He gets caught in his night operations in a desert, and now he is transported to an alien ship. Once the team gets inside the stasis pods, they find a horrifying environment occupied by the remains of humans, and there are other extraterrestrial creatures kept in a hostile environment. When they were finding their way out, they got to meet a Ravi, a peculiar survivor who unveils the dark truth about why humans are captured.

Cast and Crew

This movie stars Max Martini, LaMonica Garrett, Brianna Hilebrand, and Linda Hamilton. Michael Irby, Linds, Edwards, Jaren Mitchell, David Meadows and Stanley White Jr. are the other actors. The movie is produced by Jon Wroblewski, Christian Sosa, Isaac Lewis and Andrew Lewis.

Reception

Osiris has mixed reviews and is really awaited by the viewers who haven't seen it, with an IMDB score of 4.7.