Technology News
English Edition

Pothugadda OTT Release: Where to Watch Raksha Veeran’s Telugu Thriller Online?

Raksha Veeran's Telugu thriller Pothugadda explores love and political drama, streaming on ETV Win from January 30, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 21:36 IST
Pothugadda OTT Release: Where to Watch Raksha Veeran’s Telugu Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/etvtelguindia

Pothugadda streams on ETV Win starting January 30, 2025

Highlights
  • Pothugadda streams on ETV Win starting January 30, 2025
  • A thrilling mix of love and politics in Raksha Veeran's film
  • Stars Shatru, Prasanth Karthi and fresh talents in pivotal roles
Advertisement

The highly anticipated Telugu thriller Pothugadda, directed by Raksha Veeran, is set to make its OTT debut on January 30, 2025, after facing several delays. Originally scheduled for release in November 2024, the film's premiere was pushed to align with the Pongal festival before being confirmed for its digital debut. The film combines a gripping love story with a politically charged plot, following a young couple whose romantic getaway turns into a fight for survival after their bus is hijacked, leading them into a world of danger and intrigue.

When and Where to Watch Pothugadda

The movie will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform ETV Win. After facing multiple postponements, the thriller is now ready for streaming on January 30, 2025. The delays, attributed to undisclosed reasons, heightened audience anticipation, making this release a notable digital event.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pothugadda

The trailer of Pothugadda offers glimpses of its intense and layered storyline, promising a rollercoaster of emotions. The narrative intertwines a romantic journey with a political conspiracy, leading to high-stakes drama. The story unfolds as a young couple embarks on a trip that takes a sinister turn when their bus is hijacked by mysterious individuals. What begins as a romantic escapade evolves into a desperate fight for survival, set against a backdrop of political intrigue and danger. The tagline "A Tale of Love" highlights the emotional depth of the film, which complements its action-packed sequences.

Cast and Crew of Pothugadda

The film features Shatru and Prasanth Karthi in lead roles, supported by newcomers Vismaya Sri, Venky, Prudhvi Dandamudi and Aadvik Bandaru. Director Raksha Veeran also penned the screenplay, while Anupama Chandra and Sharath Chandra Reddy produced the project. Rahul Shrivastav handled cinematography, with Shravan Bharadwaj composing the music. Marcus M provided the background score that enhances the suspenseful atmosphere of the film.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pothugadda, ETV Win, Telugu OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
WhatsApp Reportedly Fixed View-Once Media Bug That Allowed Indefinite Viewing
Pothugadda OTT Release: Where to Watch Raksha Veeran’s Telugu Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  3. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  4. ChatGPT Free Tier Will Soon Get Access to the o3-Mini AI Model
  5. The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week
  6. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Chorus Waves Found Far From Earth Raise Concerns for Space Exploration
  2. Paradise OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Asurado Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Kannivedi OTT Release: Tamil Thriller to Reportedly Stream on Netflix Post Theatrical Release
  6. Pothugadda OTT Release: Where to Watch Raksha Veeran’s Telugu Thriller Online?
  7. Apple to Launch iOS 18.4 in April With Significant Siri Upgrades: Report
  8. The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week
  9. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  10. Google Expands Deep Research AI Agent to Gemini App for Android, Can Act as a Research Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »